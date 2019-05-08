NCHSAA Playoff update-NW Guilford HS Athletics

All games on Friday 5/10

Women’s Lacrosse NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-4th Round Home vs. Marvin Ridge 6pm in RL Billings Stadium

Baseball NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-2nd Round Home vs. Hickory Ridge 6pm at Sandy Gann Baseball Field

Softball NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-2nd Round Home vs. Reagan 6pm at NWHS Softball Field

Women’s Soccer NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-2nd Round at Providence 7pm

Admission for all contests is $7 and only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted for admission.

Address is 5240 Northwest School Road, Greensboro, NC 27409

All parking for athletic events is in the student parking lot. Take the student entrance directly next to the tennis courts on Northwest School Road.

Baseball and softball fields are at the bottom of the hill at the student parking lot. Stadium is toward the top.

John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School