NCHSAA Playoff update-NW Guilford HS Athletics
All games on Friday 5/10
Women’s Lacrosse NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-4th Round Home vs. Marvin Ridge 6pm in RL Billings Stadium
Baseball NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-2nd Round Home vs. Hickory Ridge 6pm at Sandy Gann Baseball Field
Softball NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-2nd Round Home vs. Reagan 6pm at NWHS Softball Field
Women’s Soccer NCHSAA 4A Playoffs-2nd Round at Providence 7pm
Admission for all contests is $7 and only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted for admission.
Address is 5240 Northwest School Road, Greensboro, NC 27409
All parking for athletic events is in the student parking lot. Take the student entrance directly next to the tennis courts on Northwest School Road.
Baseball and softball fields are at the bottom of the hill at the student parking lot. Stadium is toward the top.
John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School
