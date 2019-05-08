New Men’s Basketball Coach at Southern Guilford will be Wil Perry:Former Smith Golden Eagles assistant coach coming back to Guilford County to lead the SG Storm

Courtesy of Southern Guilford athletics and SG Athletic Director Jeff Carter:

Southern Guilford High School is pleased to announce that Wil Perry has been named the new head men’s basketball coach. Coach Perry comes to us from Carver High School where he most recently served as the head men’s basketball coach. Coach Perry will replace Evan Fancourt who takes over the reins at Page High School after leading the Storm for five seasons.

Coach Perry will be entering his 12th year of coaching as he takes the helm for the Storm. Coach Perry began his coaching career at Smith High School in 2008, helping the Eagles achieve their first winning season since 2001. In 2013, Coach Perry took over as the head men’s coach at Carver High School in Winston-Salem, inheriting a team that finished 1-19 the previous season. In his inaugural season, Coach Perry led the Yellow Jackets to a second-place conference finish during the regular season by winning 11 of the last 16 games. In addition, Carver hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2009. Success would continue to follow as Perry and the Yellow Jackets posted another second-place finish during the 2014–15 campaign and several consecutive playoff appearances.

“Coach Perry is the right person to lead our program going forward,” said Jeff Carter, Southern Guilford’s Athletic Director. “Coach Perry has all the attributes that you could ask for in a quality teacher, coach and person. He will be an asset not only to our basketball program, but to our school and community as well.”

A graduate of NC A&T State University in 2007, Coach Perry is married to wife Ryen and they have two sons, Roman and Mason.

We welcome Coach Perry and his family to Southern Guilford High School!!