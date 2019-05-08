Northern Guilford will play their Round Two NCHSAA Baseball Playoff Game on Thursday at 6:30pm and let’s see how the other teams are rolling into Round Two/Ragsdale Rollin’ Round Two Thursday too!!
*****Looking at NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs for Round Two*****
from Northern Guilford High School Baseball on Twitter…
@Diamond_Hawks
Our round 2 game will be played on Thursday at 6:30, at home vs North Gaston
#12 North Gaston(20-6) at #5 Northern Guilford(19-6) 6:30pm….3-A West
The Ragsdale Tigers are also going to be playing on Thursday, instead of Friday for Round Two of the NCHSAA 4-A Baseball Playoffs…
#24 Ragsdale(13-12) at #8 WS Reagan(18-5) Game will be played on Thursday at 6:30pm…4-A West
Games set for Friday in the NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs…..
#9 TC Roberson(20-5) at #8 Southwest Guilford(19-6) Game set for Friday Time is TBA…3-A West
#9 East Chapel Hill(17-7) at #8 Southeast Guilford(19-7) Friday at 7pm…3-A East
#21 Grimsley(13-11) at #5 Davie County(15-9) Game will be played on Friday at TBA…4-A West
#19 Hickory Ridge(16-8) at #3 Northwest Guilford(18-6) Game will be played on Friday at 6pm…4-A West
#20 WS Reagan(9-11) at #5 Northwest Guilford(19-3) Game will be played on Friday at 6pm…4-A West
#10 A.L. Brown(19-4) at #7 Southwest Guilford(17-6) Game will be played Friday at TBA…3-A West
Others from the area:
Baseball:#22 Western Alamance(18-9) at #6 Southern Lee(15-5) Game will be played Friday at TBA…3-A East
Softball:#21 Person County(11-10) at #5 Southern Alamance(22-5) Game will be played on Friday at TBA
