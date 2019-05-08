Ragsdale Tiger Tennis Headed to Top/ RHS Senior Class Leaves Amazing Legacy

RAGSDALE TIGER TENNIS: A PROGRAM DESTINED FOR GREATNESS ON A STATE WIDE LEVEL:

A GROUP OF SENIORS WHO LEFT AN AMAZING LEGACY THAT WILL REMAIN WITH RAGSDALE HIGH SCHOOL FOREVER

from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Director of Athletics

An enormous Thank you to Ragsdale Head Tennis Coach, Jeff Steed, our DIAMOND R TENNIS PLAYERS, and our INCREDIBLE TENNIS SENIORS, who left an amazing legacy for the future of Ragsdale Tiger Tennis.

Below is results from a match from last month’s Senior Night. Every senior earned a win from singles and doubles. This caps off what was a bitter sweet night for four-time Conference Coach of the year, Coach Jeff Steed, as this group of seniors will forever hold a very special place in Coach Steed’s heart.

This senior class changed the program and set the standard for where Tiger Tennis is destined to be in the future. Over the course of the last four years , Ragsdale Tiger Tennis has become a force to be reckoned with, and through our outstanding Tennis Players resilience, resolve, sweat, and constant competitive spirit: a program of success.

That success came from hours upon hours of sweat, unselfishness, and dedication. Our group of DIAMOND R SENIORS left an impressive impact that will forever live on the at the Tennis Courts of Ragsdale High School.

This class will be remembered for making it to dual team, regionals, producing all conference players, making it top 10 in the state, but finally will be remembered for representing RAGSDALE TIGER NATION with class, gusty, and an amazing amount of unforgettable determination. THANK YOU RAGSDALE TIGER TENNIS FOR BEING INCREDIBLE AMBASSADORS OF THE DIAMOND R.

Below are the results for Senior Night, vs. Greensboro Smith.

Scores were:

1. Garner Hamilton 10-0

2. Andy Smith 10-0

3. Cole Hamilton 10-0

4. Evan Walker 10-2

5. Nguyen Tran 10-5

6. Devon Waterman 9-11

Doubles:

1. Andy and Garner 8-1

2. Cole and Evan 6-2

3. Anthony Zeng and Devon Waterman 6-1.

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!