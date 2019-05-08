Strayer University Collegiate 2019 Unsigned Senior Baseball Players Tryout:Saturday June 22
STRAYER UNIVERSITY
Strayer University Collegiate 2019 Unsigned Senior Baseball Players Tryout
When:Saturday, June 22nd, 2019
Where:Victory Christian High School
1501 Carrier Drive
Charlotte, N.C. 28216
Time:9am-1pm
CONTACT INFORMATION
Coach Thomas Eaton-Head Coach
Email:coach.eaton@yahoo.com
Phone:704.713.6639
Coach JB Baynes-Assistant Coach
Email:jamesbaynesHOF07@yahoo.com
Phone:336.988.2323
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
…60 yard dash
…Outfield/Infield Evaluation
…BP on Field
…Pitchers throw from mound(20 pitches)
…Catchers Pop Time
