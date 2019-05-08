Strayer University Collegiate 2019 Unsigned Senior Baseball Players Tryout:Saturday June 22

Posted by Press Release on May 8, 2019 at 8:31 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

STRAYER UNIVERSITY
Strayer University Collegiate 2019 Unsigned Senior Baseball Players Tryout

When:Saturday, June 22nd, 2019

Where:Victory Christian High School
1501 Carrier Drive
Charlotte, N.C. 28216

Time:9am-1pm

CONTACT INFORMATION
Coach Thomas Eaton-Head Coach
Email:coach.eaton@yahoo.com
Phone:704.713.6639

Coach JB Baynes-Assistant Coach
Email:jamesbaynesHOF07@yahoo.com
Phone:336.988.2323

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
…60 yard dash
…Outfield/Infield Evaluation
…BP on Field
…Pitchers throw from mound(20 pitches)
…Catchers Pop Time

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top