Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Tonight(5/9/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day

*****NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs for Round Two for Thursday night*****

TODAY/TONIGHT

#24 Ragsdale(13-12) at #8 WS Reagan(18-5) 6:30pm…4-A West

#12 North Gaston(20-6) at #5 Northern Guilford(19-6) 6:30pm….3-A West

Games set for Friday in the NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs…..

#21 Grimsley(13-11) at #5 Davie County(15-9) TBA…4-A West

#19 Hickory Ridge(16-8) at #3 Northwest Guilford(18-6) 6pm…4-A West

#9 TC Roberson(20-5) at #8 Southwest Guilford(19-6) TBA…3-A West

#9 East Chapel Hill(17-7) at #8 Southeast Guilford(19-7) 7pm…3-A East

*****Looking at NCHSAA Softball Playoffs for Round Two*****

#20 WS Reagan(9-11) at #5 Northwest Guilford(19-3) Game will be played on Friday at 6pm…4-A West

#10 A.L. Brown(19-4) at #7 Southwest Guilford(17-6) Game will be played Friday at TBA…3-A West

Others from the area:

Baseball:#22 Western Alamance(18-9) at #6 Southern Lee(15-5) Game will be played Friday at TBA…3-A East

Softball:#21 Person County(11-10) at #5 Southern Alamance(22-5) Game will be played on Friday at TBA…3-A East

Wesleyan Christian Academy(4-A) and High Point Christian Academy(3-A) will be in Round One of the NCISAA Baseball Playoffs on Friday…

On Friday:#8 Metrolina(15-8) at #1 Wesleyan(14-4)

#16 Grace Christian Academy(12-6) at #1 High Point Christian(21-4)

Caldwell Academy fell to #7 Southlake Christian Academy, by a 3-2 final score, in the 3-A NCISAA Division back on Tuesday….