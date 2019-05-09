College Men’s Tennis News – Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Teams
FOREST, Va. – Guilford College’s Elijah Gregory (Advance, N.C./Davie County) earned First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis recognition Tuesday. The Quakers’ sophomore and teammate Mason Robb (Greensboro, N.C./Keystone National (Pa.)) were second-team all-league picks in doubles.
All-conference selections were nominated and selected by the league’s head men’s tennis coaches.
Gregory, a sophomore, earned all-conference honors for the second straight season. Also last year’s ODAC Rookie of the Year, he earned second-team all-league recognition in 2018 at third singles.
Robb, a junior, was a 2018 First Team All-ODAC selection at second singles and second doubles.
Gregory filled the number-two singles slot in Guilford’s lineup and shared team-high honors with 13 singles wins (13-8). He was 12-4 in dual matches, including a 10-1 record against ODAC rivals, tops in the conference. Gregory enjoyed a seven-match winning streak in April, which was capped by a three-set win over Hampden-Sydney College’s Michael Moody. He also had a win over second-team pick Mitchell Thomas March 6, which accounted for Guilford’s lone point in a regular-season loss to league champion Washington and Lee University.
Gregory and Robb formed the Quakers’ top doubles tandem for most of the season and logged an 11-8 doubles mark, best on the team. The pair went 11-6 in dual-match action, including 8-3 in conference competition. It won five matches by scores of 8-2 or better and three of its losses came by two or fewer points. One of the team’s best wins was an 8-7 (7-5) victory over ODAC Player of the Year Canon Secord and his Bridgewater College teammate Matthew Gordon in the April 30 ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals. The 5-0 win sent the Quakers to the league semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons.
Gregory and Robb helped coach Dave McCain’s Quakers to a 10-7 overall record, 8-3 in the ODAC. With no seniors on the rosters, Guilford could return all six letter winners next year.
