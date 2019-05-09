NCHSAA 2019 Men’s Individual Tennis Championships scheduled for this weekend

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is scheduled to host the 2019 Men’s Individual Tennis State Championships this weekend at three facilities across the State. The 1A and 2A Championships are scheduled for Cary Tennis Park, 3A Championships are to be at Burlington Tennis Center and the 4A Championships are slated for Millbrook Exchange Park.

Play is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10th with the first round and quarterfinals in 2A, 3A and 4A. The 1A Championships will have Quarterfinal and Semifinal action on Friday. Then on Saturday, semifinals with championships to follow are scheduled begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th for 2A, 3A, and 4A with the 1A Championships beginning at 9:00 a.m. Results from each round will be provided following the conclusion of play each day.

2019 NCHSAA 1A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Cary Tennis Park

Singles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Ryan Heider (Polk County) vs. Jeremiah Lee (Raleigh Charter)

Lucas Trepanier (Research Triangle) vs. Davis Cohen (Pine Lake Prep)

John Hankinson (Research Triangle) vs. Alex Chinnasami (Bishop McGuinness)

Tyler Ramanata (Pine Lake Prep) vs. Ranbir Pal (Raleigh Charter)

2019 NCHSAA 1A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Cary Tennis Park

Doubles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Emory Bray & Hunter Eaton (Mount Airy) vs. Ethan Meyerhoffer & Griffin Whalen (Raleigh Charter)

Ben McQuaid & Kolbe McQuaid (Voyager Academy) vs. Gavin Shatz & Jack Bradford (Community School of Davidson)

Ronik Grewal & Sebastian Rodriguez (Research Triangle) vs. Parker Dotson & Charlie Trammell (Pine Lake Prep)

Silas Coley & Patrick Soos (Elkin) vs. Grant Smith & Jackson Venable (Franklin Academy)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Cary Tennis Park

Singles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Alexandre Haran (Clinton) vs. Jackson Brown (Atkins)

Tanner Wike (Pisgah) vs. Felix Sifuentes (Jordan-Matthews)

Matt Wilhelm (Forbush) vs. Shane Swindell (North Lenoir)

Callun Baruch (Carrboro) vs. Joel Relter (East Lincoln)

Aidan Chung (Carrboro) vs. Raghav Sriram (Lake Norman Charter)

Jander Rodas (Salisbury) vs. Luc Steyn (First Flight)

Brann Reid (Newton-Conover) vs. Bridger Warlick (Whiteville)

Cameron Johnson (Nash Central) vs. Andy Casados (Lexington)

2019 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Cary Tennis Park

Doubles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Cooper Brewen & Camden Thompson (Clinton) vs. Roarke Burton & Sean Archer (Salisbury)

Wyatt Lehman & Hunter Haynes (Owen) vs. Jake Twer & John Blobe (Carrboro)

Chris Hartzell & Brenner White (Ledford) vs. Peter Darden & Lukas Jerez (Clinton)

Dylan Yang & Oliver Chin (NCSSM) vs. Carter Greene & Luke Fountain (Fred T. Foard)

Brian Lin & Winfield Warren (NCSSM) vs. Brian Blankenship & Carter Wilbanks (Shelby)

Hugh Bennett & Jake Crews (West Davidson) vs. Graham Guthrie & Mason Falls (Croatan)

Cullen Duval & Porter Schrader (Brevard) vs. Tyler Floyd & Tanner Hester (Whiteville)

Reese Jones & Manny Perez (First Flight) vs. Ethan McGee & Leo Schiavinato (Salisbury)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Burlington Tennis Center

Singles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Banks Evans (Clayton) vs. Rish Reedy (Marvin Ridge)

Branson Smith (West Henderson) vs. Wallace Palethorpe (Western Alamance)

Luke Albertson (Mount Tabor) vs. Dylan March (Eastern Wayne)

Alex Kasari (Terry Sanford) vs. Noah Dohle (T.C. Roberson)

Nathan Lieberman (Terry Sanford) vs. Henry Kelso (Asheville)

Brad Henley (Western Guilford) vs. Ben Jones (Clayton)

Zach Theodossiou (Asheville) vs. Josh Facello (East Chapel Hill)

Jim Davis (West Carteret) vs. Wes Koehler (Southwestern Randolph)

2019 NCHSAA 3A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Burlington Tennis Center

Doubles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Westley Gaines & Griffith Waren (New Hanover) vs. Shlok Singh & Ritvik Chelasani (Cox Mill)

Andrew Nanney & Conner Pridnia (Forestview) vs. Jerry Cai & Paul Tsui (Chapel Hill)

Grant Perry & Karthik Nemani (Cox Mill) vs. Sam Phillips & Landon Norwood (Rocky Mount)

Kyle Miller & Eric Zhang (Northern Guilford) vs. Rylan Tuten & David Knight (A.C. Reynolds)

Dennis Perumov & Ethan Botts (Chapel Hill) vs. Paul Kelso & Johnathan Lechman (Asheville)

Jason Traub & Ethan Traub (Marvin Ridge) vs. Holland Baynard & Alan Dimock (New Hanover)

Joe Scarborough & Jay Wright (T.C. Roberson) vs. Andrew Ahn & Harris Marsland (East Chapel Hill)

Sam Jones & Foster Evans (Clayton) vs. Thomas Tyson & Christian Miller (Charlotte Catholic)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Millbrook Tennis Center

Singles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Peter Glenn (Cardinal Gibbons) vs. Ryan Mangiapane (Hough)

Sam Dean (Myers Park) vs. Ryan Xiao (Green Hope)

Brandon Dauler (Northwest Guilford) vs. Tejas Chandraskhar (Leesville Road)

Zack Tapper (Jordan) vs. Jonathan Lee (Ardrey Kell)

Rishi Kakkar (Panther Creek) vs. Noah Hathout (Ardrey Kell)

Lance Cochran (Mallard Creek) vs. Wyatt Cannon (Sanderson)

Mark Dillon (Myers Park) vs. Jim Dick (Green Hope)

Revanth Bobba (Enloe) vs. Josh Knight (Grimsley)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Individual Tennis Championships

At Millbrook Tennis Center

Doubles Draw – First Round

Friday, May 10, 2019

Caleb Suh & Wyatt Schline (Cardinal Gibbons) vs. Rohit Ramkumar & Tyler Rhyne (Northwest Guilford)

Charlie Reiney & Ben Richards (Myers Park) vs. Dean Zoglio & Owen McGrew (Middle Creek)

Henry Pinyan & Carl Gedlitschka (Grimsley) vs. Alex Higgins & Rohan Nijahawan (Leesville Road)

Alex Kim & Lukas Steffen (Panther Creek) vs. Ian Murphy & Jason Rickel (Providence)

Vivek Ramesh & Vineet Ramesh (Green Hope) vs. Jackson Tiedeman & Stefan Mihailescu (Providence)

Sebastian Hernandez & Banks Taylor (Hough) vs. Will Reese & Walt Reese (Cardinal Gibbons)

Justin Williams & Adam Solis (Myers Park) vs. Marques Jackson & Blake Morris (Holly Springs)

Joey Burroughs & E.J. Mildwurf (Broughton) vs. Dominik Pocrnja & Carmen Baker (Page)