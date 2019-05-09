NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Championship Notes & Second Round Pairings:Page, Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Southeast Guilford all in the hunt
1A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Franklin Academy (19-0-0) vs. #16 Woods Charter (11-6-0)
#8 Bear Grass Charter (5-7-1) vs. #9 Bishop McGuinness (13-4-2)
#5 Manteo (12-4-0) vs. #12 Research Triangle (12-4-0)
#4 Neuse Charter (15-3-0) vs. #20 Rosewood (9-7-1)
#3 Raleigh Charter (16-1-0) vs. #14 East Wake Academy (15-4-2)
#6 Granville Central (13-7-1) vs. #11 Princeton (14-2-0)
#7 Southside (6-8-2) vs. #10 Roxboro Community (14-4-0)
#2 East Carteret (17-4-0) vs. #15 Voyager Academy (12-8-0)
WEST
#1 Union Academy (18-0-0) vs. #16 Highlands (12-7-0)
#8 Community School of Davidson (12-5-2) vs.#9 Thomas Jefferson
Academy (10-3-1)
#5 Polk County (11-4-2) vs. #12 Mount Airy (15-6-1)
#4 Lincoln Charter (13-3-0) vs. #13 Pine Lake Prep (9-8-0)
#3 Starmount (15-3-0) vs. #14 Mountain Island Charter (10-8-1)
#6 Swain County (16-3-0) vs. #22 Alleghany (6-13-1)
#7 Gray Stone Day (16-6-0) vs. #10 Murphy (12-4-0)
#2 South Stokes (16-2-0) vs. #15 East Wilkes (11-10-0)
2A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Croatan (19-3-0) vs.#17 South Lenoir (10-5-0)
#8 Jordan-Matthews (13-7-0) vs. #24 Bunn (9-5-0)
#5 East Bladen (17-1-0) vs. #12 Wheatmore (14-4-0)
#4 Clinton (19-4-1) vs. #20 Southwest Onslow (11-8-0)
#3 South Granville (15-2-1) vs. #19 Richlands (14-6-0)
#6 First Flight (12-7-0) vs. #11 Currituck County (15-5-0)
#23 Central Davidson (14-6-1) vs. #26 Trinity (12-7-1)
#2 Carrboro (13-1-2) vs. #15 East Duplin (14-8-0)
WEST
#1 Hendersonville (20-0-1) vs. #16 North Davidson (15-6-0)
#8 Charles D. Owen (26-2-1) vs. #9 Salisbury (20-2-0)
#5 Fred T. Foard (18-2-1) vs. #12 East Lincoln (15-5-0)
#4 South Point (13-1-0) vs. #13 West Iredell (15-5-0)
#3 Wilkes Central (20-0-0) vs. #19 Patton (18-5-0)
#6 Forbush (15-2-2) vs. #11 West Davidson (21-1-0)
#7 Central Academy (17-4-0) vs. #10 East Henderson (18-3-0)
#2 Lake Norman Charter (19-1-0) vs. #18 R-S Central (15-4-1)
3A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 D.H. Conley (22-1-0) vs. #16 Southern Lee (9-8-0)
#8 New Hanover (11-8-1) vs. #9 Chapel Hill (14-2-4)
#5 Clayton (19-5-0) vs. #12 Gray’s Creek (16-3-1)
#4 Terry Sanford (19-0-0) vs. #13 Southeast Guilford (12-2-0)
#3 Hunt (14-2-0) vs. #19 Northwood (15-6-1)
#6 East Chapel Hill (15-2-2) vs. #11 Eastern Alamance (17-2-1)
#7 Jacksonville (13-6-1) vs. #10 White Oak (14-4-1)
#2 Union Pines (16-2-1) vs. #18 South Brunswick (11-8-0)
WEST
#1 Marvin Ridge (19-3-0) vs. #17 Asheville (17-4-1)
#8 South Iredell (14-5-0) vs. #9 Asheboro (12-4-1)
#5 Northern Guilford (17-1-1) vs. #12 Northwest Cabarrus (15-2-0)
#4 Kings Mountain (17-2-0) vs. #13 Watauga (16-4-0)
#3 T.C. Roberson (19-4-0) vs. #14 Mount Tabor (14-5-0)
#6 Hickory (18-2-1) vs. #11 A.C. Reynolds (19-2-3)
#7 Southwest Guilford (17-4-0) vs. #10 Charlotte Catholic (15-3-3)
#2 Cox Mill (16-4-2) vs. #18 Cuthbertson (12-6-0)
4A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Hoggard (21-2-0) vs. #17 Cardinal Gibbons (9-7-4)
#8 Laney (17-4-1) vs. #9 Wakefield (14-4-0)
#5 New Bern (15-5-0) vs. #21 Apex Friendship (10-9-0)
#4 Holly Springs (15-2-3) vs. #20 Apex (10-7-1)
#3 Heritage (15-3-0) vs. #14 Broughton (12-4-2)
#6 Green Hope (9-8-1) vs. #11 Millbrook (11-6-1)
#7 Pine Forest (13-5-0) vs. #10 Fuquay-Varina (15-7-0)
#2 Leesville Road (20-0-1) vs. #15 Corinth Holders (14-7-1)
WEST
#1 West Forsyth (20-0-0) vs. #16 Porter Ridge (15-5-0)
#8 Richmond (15-4-0) vs. #9 East Forsyth (11-5-2)
#5 Page (11-3-2) vs. #21 Olympic (14-8-1)
#4 Myers Park (16-0-2) vs. #13 Ardrey Kell (15-4-3)
#3 Hough (18-0-2) vs. #14 Reagan (11-4-1)
#6 Providence (14-4-0) vs. #11 Northwest Guilford (9-6-2)
#7 Lake Norman (17-2-0) vs. #10 Hickory Ridge (15-6-1)
#2 Pinecrest (22-0-1) vs. #18 Mallard Creek (14-6-2)
Tom said,
Southeast? No love?
Andy Durham said,
Love is now in the air and now the SEG Falcons are in the air…
They hid them from us, by sneaking them into the East 3-A’s and they gave them a tough “next up” in Terry Sanford, at (19-0)…
We found them and thanks for your keen alertness….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.