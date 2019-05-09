NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Championship Notes & Second Round Pairings:Page, Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Southeast Guilford all in the hunt

1A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Franklin Academy (19-0-0) vs. #16 Woods Charter (11-6-0)

#8 Bear Grass Charter (5-7-1) vs. #9 Bishop McGuinness (13-4-2)

#5 Manteo (12-4-0) vs. #12 Research Triangle (12-4-0)

#4 Neuse Charter (15-3-0) vs. #20 Rosewood (9-7-1)

#3 Raleigh Charter (16-1-0) vs. #14 East Wake Academy (15-4-2)

#6 Granville Central (13-7-1) vs. #11 Princeton (14-2-0)

#7 Southside (6-8-2) vs. #10 Roxboro Community (14-4-0)

#2 East Carteret (17-4-0) vs. #15 Voyager Academy (12-8-0)

WEST

#1 Union Academy (18-0-0) vs. #16 Highlands (12-7-0)

#8 Community School of Davidson (12-5-2) vs.#9 Thomas Jefferson

Academy (10-3-1)

#5 Polk County (11-4-2) vs. #12 Mount Airy (15-6-1)

#4 Lincoln Charter (13-3-0) vs. #13 Pine Lake Prep (9-8-0)

#3 Starmount (15-3-0) vs. #14 Mountain Island Charter (10-8-1)

#6 Swain County (16-3-0) vs. #22 Alleghany (6-13-1)

#7 Gray Stone Day (16-6-0) vs. #10 Murphy (12-4-0)

#2 South Stokes (16-2-0) vs. #15 East Wilkes (11-10-0)

2A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Croatan (19-3-0) vs.#17 South Lenoir (10-5-0)

#8 Jordan-Matthews (13-7-0) vs. #24 Bunn (9-5-0)

#5 East Bladen (17-1-0) vs. #12 Wheatmore (14-4-0)

#4 Clinton (19-4-1) vs. #20 Southwest Onslow (11-8-0)

#3 South Granville (15-2-1) vs. #19 Richlands (14-6-0)

#6 First Flight (12-7-0) vs. #11 Currituck County (15-5-0)

#23 Central Davidson (14-6-1) vs. #26 Trinity (12-7-1)

#2 Carrboro (13-1-2) vs. #15 East Duplin (14-8-0)

WEST

#1 Hendersonville (20-0-1) vs. #16 North Davidson (15-6-0)

#8 Charles D. Owen (26-2-1) vs. #9 Salisbury (20-2-0)

#5 Fred T. Foard (18-2-1) vs. #12 East Lincoln (15-5-0)

#4 South Point (13-1-0) vs. #13 West Iredell (15-5-0)

#3 Wilkes Central (20-0-0) vs. #19 Patton (18-5-0)

#6 Forbush (15-2-2) vs. #11 West Davidson (21-1-0)

#7 Central Academy (17-4-0) vs. #10 East Henderson (18-3-0)

#2 Lake Norman Charter (19-1-0) vs. #18 R-S Central (15-4-1)

3A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 D.H. Conley (22-1-0) vs. #16 Southern Lee (9-8-0)

#8 New Hanover (11-8-1) vs. #9 Chapel Hill (14-2-4)

#5 Clayton (19-5-0) vs. #12 Gray’s Creek (16-3-1)

#4 Terry Sanford (19-0-0) vs. #13 Southeast Guilford (12-2-0)

#3 Hunt (14-2-0) vs. #19 Northwood (15-6-1)

#6 East Chapel Hill (15-2-2) vs. #11 Eastern Alamance (17-2-1)

#7 Jacksonville (13-6-1) vs. #10 White Oak (14-4-1)

#2 Union Pines (16-2-1) vs. #18 South Brunswick (11-8-0)

WEST

#1 Marvin Ridge (19-3-0) vs. #17 Asheville (17-4-1)

#8 South Iredell (14-5-0) vs. #9 Asheboro (12-4-1)

#5 Northern Guilford (17-1-1) vs. #12 Northwest Cabarrus (15-2-0)

#4 Kings Mountain (17-2-0) vs. #13 Watauga (16-4-0)

#3 T.C. Roberson (19-4-0) vs. #14 Mount Tabor (14-5-0)

#6 Hickory (18-2-1) vs. #11 A.C. Reynolds (19-2-3)

#7 Southwest Guilford (17-4-0) vs. #10 Charlotte Catholic (15-3-3)

#2 Cox Mill (16-4-2) vs. #18 Cuthbertson (12-6-0)

4A WOMEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Hoggard (21-2-0) vs. #17 Cardinal Gibbons (9-7-4)

#8 Laney (17-4-1) vs. #9 Wakefield (14-4-0)

#5 New Bern (15-5-0) vs. #21 Apex Friendship (10-9-0)

#4 Holly Springs (15-2-3) vs. #20 Apex (10-7-1)

#3 Heritage (15-3-0) vs. #14 Broughton (12-4-2)

#6 Green Hope (9-8-1) vs. #11 Millbrook (11-6-1)

#7 Pine Forest (13-5-0) vs. #10 Fuquay-Varina (15-7-0)

#2 Leesville Road (20-0-1) vs. #15 Corinth Holders (14-7-1)

WEST

#1 West Forsyth (20-0-0) vs. #16 Porter Ridge (15-5-0)

#8 Richmond (15-4-0) vs. #9 East Forsyth (11-5-2)

#5 Page (11-3-2) vs. #21 Olympic (14-8-1)

#4 Myers Park (16-0-2) vs. #13 Ardrey Kell (15-4-3)

#3 Hough (18-0-2) vs. #14 Reagan (11-4-1)

#6 Providence (14-4-0) vs. #11 Northwest Guilford (9-6-2)

#7 Lake Norman (17-2-0) vs. #10 Hickory Ridge (15-6-1)

#2 Pinecrest (22-0-1) vs. #18 Mallard Creek (14-6-2)