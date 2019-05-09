Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard Tonight(5/9/19):It was a “Battle” Tonight at Northern Guilford, where North Gaston gets HR from Bumgarner to win it 6-5

NCHSAA Playoffs Round Two…..

Baseball Finals:

WS Reagan 6, Ragsdale 0

North Gaston 6, Northern Guilford 5

North Gaston(21-5)/Northern Guilford(19-7)

WP:Jairo Osio/LP:Jackson Roberts

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Gaston 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 6 - - NGHS 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 5 - -

End of 1st:NG 2, North Gaston 0…End of 2nd:NG 2, North Gaston 0…End of 3rd:NG 3, North Gaston 0…End of 4th:NG 5, North Gaston 0…End of 5th:NG 5, North Gaston 0…End of 6th:NG 5, North Gaston 5…End of 7th/Final:North Gaston 6, NG 5…

North Gaston 5 runs in the Top of the 6th Inning, to tie the game at 5-5…..Luke Bumgarner, from North Gaston, with a Solo Home Run to push North Gaston ahead in the top of the 7th Inning…..Bumgarner HR was to left center field….

Starting pitchers were Slater Ward for Northern Guilford, and Zack Summerville, for the North Gaston Wildcats…

Summerville went 3 1/3 Innings giving up 5 runs on 10 hits with 0 BB’s and 4 K’s…For most of the night, it looked like Summerville would be the losing pitcher in this game…

Slater Ward had command of his pitches early in the game, and wasn’t giving up anything….Ward ends up going five innings, allowing 3 runs, on 5 hits, with a BB/3 K’s/HBP…For longest time, it seemed Ward would be the sure WP…

North Gaston reliever Jairo Osio 3 2/3’s Innings allowing 0 runs on 3 hits and had O BB’s/0 K’s….For his relief efforts, Osio became the Winning Pitcher for the North Gaston Wildcats…

In relief for Northern Guilford, Jackson Roberts took the loss going 2 Innings, giving up 3 Runs on 3 hits/1 BB/0 K’s/HR…..

Northern Guilford batters:Josh Deslauriers 4-4/2 Runs…Matthew Cotter 2-4/Double/RBI…Hank Dodson 2-4/2 Runs…Scott Bennett 1-2/RBI/2 SAC Bunts…James Newsome 2-4/Two-run/two-out Double in the first inning/2 RBI…CJ Thousand 2-4/RBI…Trent Hostetter 0-4…Daniel Epperson 2-3…PH Owen Elwonger 0-1…Bryce King 0-2/SAC Bunt…

(Early in the game NG was finding holes, and putting singles through those holes, like they were going out of style…NG was executing their bunts, in small fashion, and moving their runners up one-base-at-a-time.)

North Gaston batters:Jackson Finger 1-4…Zach Summerville 1-4/Run…Fermin Osio 2-4/Run…Luke Bumgarner 2-4/Game-winning run on a Solo HR in the Top of the 7th Inning/2 Runs…Jack Lowery 0-2/HBP/BB/RBI…Adam Anderson 1-4/Run/RBI…Nate Williams 2-4/RBI/Run…Will Farnsworth 1-4…Noah Wallace 0-2/BB/RBI…

You could tell this game was going to be a “battle” even before the first pitch was even thrown tonight….To sum it up here in our early conversation, I would have to say, “They just don’t make it like this one any more”….There was heat between the two sides and the fans were really fired up for this game….This reminded me of some of the Dudley-Northern Guilford baseball games, from back in the old days, of the Triad 3-A Conference…The fans, the players, everybody really got into these games and the fans tonight, were REALLY into this game…

As the game was over this evening, one side/fan base told me, “You guys did us wrong tonight”…The other side/fan base told me, “Your bunch was calling us names”….I was getting it and hearing it, from both sides…This game got the crowd into it and they were living and dying by the outcome of this game this evening….Like I said earlier, “They just don’t make it like this one any more”….

Interesting game and a fun game to be a part of out at Northern Guilford tonight….Great to be there and like I have said several times already, “They just don’t make like ’em this one any more”….There was a cool breeze blowing through the ball field, but there was still plenty of heat to go around tonight…

This game is a candidate for “Game of the Week”, “Game of the Month” and “Game of the Year”…Just for the mere fact of how wired up the fans were tonight….

This game really got the blood and juices flowing and I can appreciate the heat and intensity the fans were showing, as this game was a very key Round Two Playoff contest….I just enjoyed the “Winner Take All” mind-set and mentality the teams were showing, as they played their tails off and their hearts out tonight….You just don’t see it all that often any more, and this was a real showcase at NG….Northern Guilford Athletic Director Brian Thomas did a fine job of keeping the crowd in check, and he did all of this, while staying very busy at that task this evening…

This is one of those games that they will still be talking about at the water cooler next Monday….We will sign off on this great ball game tonight, and as far as GreensboroSports.com goes, it seems like everywhere we go, another great ball game is waiting to break out….

You gotta love it…Baseball being played with the same intensity that you find at a football game, or at a basketball game…

WOW, another one is in the books and we now have four Guilford County teams left in the hunt for the NCHSAA Baseball Titles…Southeast Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Grimsley High School, will all put on the cleats and take it to the streets tomorrow/Friday night, with SEG, NWG and SWG all at home, and Grimsley on the road, to Davie County…Good luck to them all and if they can come up with something like we saw tonight, I want to be there see it….

Like we were saying gang, we now have baseball being played with the same intensity that you find at a football game, or at a basketball game…

With so many names and details, it is almost like we have given you some broadcast quality tonight….Andy Durham reporting for GreensboroSports.com…