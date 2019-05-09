PTAC Championship Track & Field Meet:Caldwell Academy Spring Sports

Caldwell Academy Track and Field…..

Caldwell Academy belongs to the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference ( PTAC ) & competed in the Conference Championship on 9 MAY 2019. Will be listing Caldwell athletes who finished in the TOP 3 of any event.

WOMEN”S EVENTS Caldwell placed 5th out of 7 teams

100m Hurdles Morgan McKinley 1st place

200m Hurdles Morgan McKinley 2nd place

4X800 Relay 2nd place,, Bronwyn Moore,,, Olivia Frust,, Lillian McMeekin ,, Abigail Hinson

Long Jump Marie Streng 3rd place

MEN’S EVENTS Caldwell placed 5th out of 6 teams

4X400 Relay 3rd place,, Mason Wierda,, Will Miller,, Brandon Speight,, Silas Avis

4X800 Relay 2nd place Silas Avis,, Luke Collins, Will Miller,, William Wright

Shot Put Thomas Raven, 2nd place

Discus Marshall Landry, 1st place

Long Jump Josh Childers 2nd place

VARSITY BASEBALL overall record 11W 9L 10th seed in State Playoffs, ( 10th consecutive year making STATE )

eliminated in 1st round

VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER over all record 6W 11L 11th seed in State, lost in 1st round

TENNIS MEN’S over all record 5W 9L, 11th seed in State, lost 1st round

All info above made available courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy super booster and supporter…..