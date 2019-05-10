2019 Western Guilford Junior Hornets Summer Baseball Camp coming soon, hits Mid-June
2019 Junior Hornets Summer Baseball Camp
When: June 17-20
Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm
Where: WG Baseball Field
Who: Rising 3rd – 8th Graders
Cost: $90
Early Bird Registration: $80(if received by May 31st)
REGISTRATION CHECK-IN: MONDAY, JUNE 17 AT 8:45AM
• Offensive and Defense Instruction from WG Coaching Staff, current and former WG Players
All Campers will receive:
• WG Baseball Camp Dri-Fit Shirt
• Daily Snack and Lots of Water
Questions: Contact Coach Wood at woodm4@gcsnc.com or (336) 316-5800
Camper’s Name______________________________ Age______ School (19-20)_____________Grade______
Address________________________________________________Allergies/ Medication____________________
T-Shirt Size (youth) M L (adult) S M L XL
Name of Parent or Guardian____________________________________ Phone #________________________
Parent email________________________________ Parent/ Guardian Signature______________________
Please make checks payable to Western Guilford Baseball Boosters. Mail check and registration to:
Western Guilford High School
Attn: Coach Wood
409 Friendway Road
Greensboro NC 27410
