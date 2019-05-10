2019 Western Guilford Junior Hornets Summer Baseball Camp coming soon, hits Mid-June

2019 Junior Hornets Summer Baseball Camp

When: June 17-20

Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Where: WG Baseball Field

Who: Rising 3rd – 8th Graders

Cost: $90

Early Bird Registration: $80(if received by May 31st)

REGISTRATION CHECK-IN: MONDAY, JUNE 17 AT 8:45AM

• Offensive and Defense Instruction from WG Coaching Staff, current and former WG Players

All Campers will receive:

• WG Baseball Camp Dri-Fit Shirt

• Daily Snack and Lots of Water

Questions: Contact Coach Wood at woodm4@gcsnc.com or (336) 316-5800

——————————————————————————————————————————————

Camper’s Name______________________________ Age______ School (19-20)_____________Grade______

Address________________________________________________Allergies/ Medication____________________

T-Shirt Size (youth) M L (adult) S M L XL

Name of Parent or Guardian____________________________________ Phone #________________________

Parent email________________________________ Parent/ Guardian Signature______________________

Please make checks payable to Western Guilford Baseball Boosters. Mail check and registration to:

Western Guilford High School

Attn: Coach Wood

409 Friendway Road

Greensboro NC 27410