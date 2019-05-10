Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Games Today(5/10/19) and the Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day, with Four Guilford County baseball and Two Guilford County Softball teams still on track for the Titles

Training time is RIGHT NOW at Carolina Acceleration on West Gate City Blvd., inside the Greensboro Batting Center…“Hard Work Pays Off” with Carmine Pagano, and it is time to get it moving/working at Carolina Acceleration….This is your home for offseason football and baseball training programs…Carolina Acceleration is the leader in sports conditioning and training today….

Your Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are going to be listed below, with our four baseball teams remaining in the NCHSAA Playoffs and the two softball teams, still in the hunt….Get your name on the college board today, when you contact “Your Connection To College Coaches”, that is Ken Carlyle and Next Top Recruits…You need to check out the list of local athletes that have already made the move to Next Top Recruits…Very impressive list and you can find the list at their site, Next Top Recruits….

Games set for TONIGHT in the NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs

#21 Grimsley(13-11) at #5 Davie County(15-9) TBA(4-A West)

#19 Hickory Ridge(16-8) at #3 Northwest Guilford(18-6) 6pm(4-A West)

#9 TC Roberson(20-5) at #8 Southwest Guilford(19-6) TBA(3-A West)

#9 East Chapel Hill(17-7) at #8 Southeast Guilford(19-7) 7pm(3-A East)

NCHSAA Softball Playoffs TONIGHT for Round Two

#20 WS Reagan(9-11) at #5 Northwest Guilford(19-3) 6pm(4-A West)

#10 A.L. Brown(19-4) at #7 Southwest Guilford(17-6) 7pm(3-A West)

Others from our area:

Baseball:#22 Western Alamance(18-9) at #6 Southern Lee(15-5) 7pm(3-A East)

Softball:#21 Person County(11-10) at #5 Southern Alamance(22-5) 7pm(3-A East)

Round One of the NCISAA 3-A Baseball Playoffs

#16 Grace Christian Academy(12-6) at #1 High Point Christian(21-4) 4:45pm

**********NCHSAA Statewide Baseball and Softball Pairings, See Below….**********

1A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 Riverside-Martin (21-2) vs. #17 Manteo (10-9)

#8 Weldon (7-2) vs. #9 Granville Central (14-8)

#5 Bear Grass Charter (20-3) vs. #12 Pamlico County (9-14)

#4 Falls Lake Academy (15-1) vs. #20 Louisburg (9-8)

#3 John A. Holmes (16-7) vs. #19 East Wake Academy (11-6)

#6 West Columbus (16-6) vs. #11 Hobbton (12-7)

#7 East Carteret (15-6) vs. #10 Gates County (18-6)

#2 Rosewood (18-3) vs. #15 Perquimans (14-8)

WEST

#1 East Surry (21-2) vs. #16 South Stanly (15-9)

#8 East Wilkes (10-12) vs. #9 South Stokes (17-7)

#5 Rosman (17-3) vs. #12 Roxboro Community (16-4)

#4 Polk County (17-4) vs. #20 Pine Lake Prep (12-8)

#3 Cherryville (19-6) vs. #19 Mount Airy (11-12)

#6 Queen’s Grant (17-7) vs. #11 Lincoln Charter (21-6)

#7 Chatham Central (15-7) vs. #10 Uwharrie Charter (19-5)

#2 North Stanly (21-2) vs. #18 North Stokes (13-11)

2A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 Midway (21-1) vs. #16 East Bladen (17-6)

#8 Providence Grove (16-8) vs. #9 N.C. School of Science & Math (14-1)

#5 Currituck County (19-4) vs. #12 North Johnston (21-3)

#4 Washington (17-5) vs. #20 Ayden-Grifton (17-8)

#3 Whiteville (18-3) vs. #14 East Duplin (18-4)

#6 Nash Central (19-7) vs. #11 Randleman (22-4)

#7 Bunn (18-6) vs. #10 Dixon (14-8)

#2 Ledford (23-2) vs. #18 Reidsville (14-10)

WEST

#1 East Rutherford (21-4) vs. #17 Oak Grove (15-8)

#8 Madison (14-8) vs. #9 West Stanly (21-4)

#12 North Surry (18-7) vs. #28 Smoky Mountain (12-9)

#4 Franklin (19-4) vs. #13 West Lincoln (18-7)

#3 West Wilkes (22-3) vs. #14 Hibriten (18-7)

#6 Fred T. Foard (16-5) vs. #11 North Davidson (19-8)

#23 West Stokes (15-10) vs. #26 Maiden (11-10)

#2 North Lincoln (19-5) vs. #15 Wilkes Central (17-6)

3A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 New Hanover (21-1) vs. #16 Gray’s Creek (16-3)

#8 Southeast Guilford (19-7) vs. #9 East Chapel Hill (17-7)

#12 Hunt (17-5) vs. #28 Cleveland (14-9)

#4 Terry Sanford (22-2) vs. #20 Eastern Wayne (15-9)

#3 Fike (20-1) vs. #19 Rocky Mount (17-7)

#6 Southern Lee (15-5) vs. #22 Western Alamance (18-9)

#7 Jacksonville (20-5) vs. #10 Western Harnett (19-7)

#2 D.H. Conley (22-3) vs. #18 J.H. Rose (18-6)

WEST

#1 Carson (24-2) vs. #16 A.C. Reynolds (13-9)

#8 Southwest Guilford (19-7) vs. #9 T.C. Roberson (20-5)

#5 Northern Guilford (19-6) vs. #12 North Gaston (20-5)….Final:North Gaston 6, Northern Guilford 5

#13 Northwest Cabarrus (16-9) vs. #29 West Henderson (15-10)

#3 Alexander Central (21-7)vs. #19 Cuthbertson (14-8)

#6 Cox Mill (19-6) vs. #11 East Rowan (17-10)

#7 Weddington (18-8) vs. #10 Marvin Ridge (21-5)

#2 Crest (25-0) vs. #18 West Rowan (19-5)

4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 New Bern (21-4) vs. #16 Broughton (15-8)

#8 Heritage (15-6) vs. #9 Green Hope (19-6)

#5 Cardinal Gibbons (15-7) vs. #12 Middle Creek (14-6)

#4 Holly Springs (17-5) vs. #13 Ashley (15-9)

#3 Corinth Holders (18-5) vs. #14 Apex (13-8)

#6 Laney (14-9) vs. #22 Fuquay-Varina (10-10)

#7 South View (10-9) vs. #10 Garner (14-9)

#2 Jordan (21-3) vs. #18 Millbrook (14-10)

WEST

#1 Myers Park (24-1) vs. #16 Ardrey Kell (20-8)

#8 Reagan (18-5) vs. #24 Ragsdale (13-12)….Final:WS Reagan 6, Ragsdale 0

#5 Davie (15-9) vs. #21 Grimsley (13-11)

#4 South Caldwell (20-5) vs. #13 Porter Ridge (14-10)

#3 Northwest Guilford (18-6) vs. #19 Hickory Ridge (16-8)

#6 Pinecrest (19-5) vs. #11 Mooresville (17-9)

#7 Hough (18-9) vs. #10 Richmond (19-8)

#2 Providence (23-3) vs. #15 Lake Norman (22-5)

1A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 Camden County (21-1) vs. #16 Pamlico County (10-8)

#8 Pender (14-5) vs. #9 Perquimans (20-5)

#5 Northside-Pinetown (16-4) vs. #12 Vance Charter (14-4)

#4 East Columbus (18-2) vs. #13 KIPP Pride (10-4)

#3 Louisburg (13-5) vs. #14 John A. Holmes (11-12)

#6 Bear Grass Charter (15-4) vs. #11 Rosewood (16-7)

#7 Rocky Mount Prep (11-1) vs. #10 Riverside-Martin (18-2)

#2 Princeton (11-2) vs. #15 North Duplin (7-6)

WEST

#1 North Stokes (22-0) vs. #16 East Surry (15-9)

#8 East Wilkes (16-7) vs. #24 Cornerstone Charter (12-9)

#5 Mountain Island Charter (22-1) vs. #21 Starmount (14-9)

#4 South Stanly (20-2) vs. #20 Swain County (14-6)

#3 Robbinsville (20-3) vs. #19 South Stokes (11-11)

#6 Chatham Central (14-3) vs. #11 West Montgomery (16-4)

#7 Lincoln Charter (20-3) vs. #10 Murphy (15-2)

#2 Roxboro Community (18-1) vs. #15 North Stanly (14-6)

2A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 Washington (20-0) vs. #16 Bunn (12-3)

#8 Richlands (16-7) vs. #24 Beddingfield (12-6)

#5 Midway (14-6) vs. #21 Providence Grove (15-5)

#4 Eastern Randolph (19-4) vs. #13 Farmville Central (13-9)

#3 North Johnston (18-5) vs. #14 Bertie (12-10)

#6 Currituck County (17-3) vs. #22 Greene Central (12-7)

#7 Whiteville (18-5) vs. #10 East Duplin (15-4)

#2 South Granville (14-2) vs. #18 South Columbus (19-5)

WEST

#1 West Stanly (21-0) vs. #17 West Stokes (14-9)

#8 West Wilkes (20-4) vs. #9 R-S Central (17-7)

#5 Madison (21-1) vs. #12 Mount Pleasant (13-5)

#4 North Lincoln (20-2) vs. #13 Draughn (16-5)

#3 North Davidson (25-0) vs. #14 Central Davidson (20-5)

#6 Forbush (20-3) vs. #22 Bunker Hill (11-8)

#23 West Davidson (16-8) vs. #26 East Rutherford (13-7)

#2 Franklin (20-2) vs. #18 Brevard (17-6)

3A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 D.H. Conley (22-1) vs. #16 Orange (14-6)

#8 Southern Nash (17-4) vs. #9 Harnett Central (13-5)

#5 Southern Alamance (22-5) vs. #21 Person (11-10)

#4 Topsail (19-3) vs. #20 Western Alamance (11-8)

#3 Cape Fear (22-1) vs. #19 Clayton (20-3)

#6 Cleveland (15-5) vs. #11 Gray’s Creek (18-2)

#7 West Carteret (18-4) vs. #10 Cedar Ridge (20-2)

#2 Eastern Alamance (18-2) vs. #15 Fike (12-7)

WEST

#1 Marvin Ridge (16-3) vs. #16 A.C. Reynolds (14-4)

#8 Morehead (15-5) vs. #9 T.C. Roberson (18-2)

#5 North Buncombe (18-4) vs. #12 Southwestern Randolph (16-5)

#4 Crest (25-1) vs. #13 Carson (16-9)

#3 West Rowan (21-3) vs. #19 Rockingham County (13-7)

#6 Alexander Central (19-6) vs. #11 Parkwood (13-6)

#7 Southwest Guilford (17-6) vs. #10 A.L. Brown (19-4)

#2 Central Cabarrus (21-3) vs. #18 Piedmont (14-9)

4A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND

EAST

#1 South Central (20-3) vs. #16 Middle Creek (14-5)

#8 Jack Britt (13-4) vs. #9 Fuquay-Varina (14-3)

#5 South View (12-6) vs. #12 Green Hope (10-8)

#4 Hoggard (14-7) vs. #13 Lumberton (18-6)

#3 Holly Springs (16-4) vs. #14 Laney (15-5)

#6 Panther Creek (12-4) vs. #22 Corinth Holders (9-14)

#7 Enloe (14-7) vs. #23 Apex Friendship (8-9)

#2 Heritage (16-2) vs. #15 Purnell Swett (14-8)

WEST

#1 Richmond (24-2) vs. #16 Ardrey Kell (16-6)

#8 East Forsyth (19-2) vs. #9 Providence (16-5)

#5 South Caldwell (18-3) vs. #21 Glenn (12-13)

#4 Northwest Guilford (19-3) vs. #20 Reagan (9-11)

#3 Mooresville (23-3) vs. #14 Hough (15-6)

#6 Olympic (17-3) vs. #11 Independence (16-6)

#7 Hickory Ridge (16-6) vs. #10 Lake Norman (19-7)

#2 West Forsyth (22-3) vs. #15 Scotland (11-9)