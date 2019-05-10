College Women’s Lacrosse News – Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Team

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College’s Madison Iandoli (Palm City, Fla./Martin County) and Holly Kozak (Portsmouth, Va./Nansemond-Suffolk Academy) represented Guilford College on the 2019 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) squads as third-team midfielders. The conference office released the annual all-star teams Wednesday. League coaches nominated and selected the team members based largely on their play in ODAC contests.

Iandoli, a junior midfielder, was named a Third Team All-ODAC pick for the second straight season. She led the Quakers with 58 points on a club-high 39 goals and 19 assists. Her 58 points rank 10th among ODAC leaders and her 39 goals stand 12th through games of May 9. Iandoli also topped the Quakers with 37 ground balls and was second to Kozak with 19 caused turnovers. In nine games with ODAC foes, she tallied a team-best 25 points on 16 goals and nine assists. Iandoli scored at least one goal in all but two contests and had three five-goal outings. She collected a career-high eight points with a personal-best five goals and three assists in the Quakers’ March 9 win over Averett University.

Iandoli scored her 100th career goal in an April 13 loss to league-rival Bridgewater College and enters her senior season ranked 14th in school history with 107 career tallies. Her 138 career points in 47 games stand 13th all-time at Guilford.

Kozak enjoyed the finest of her four college seasons with a team- and career-high 39 goals that stand 12th in the ODAC. She ranked third on the team with 43 points and topped the Quakers with 20 caused turnovers, 12th-best in the league. Her personal-best 51 draw controls stood second on the club and 15th in the conference. In nine games with ODAC foes, she scored 22 points on 20 goals and two assists. Kozak scored in all but one Guilford game this season and posted 11 multiple-goal outings. She tallied a career-best five scores in the Quakers’ April 10 victory at Ferrum College. Kozak compiled three scores, a career-high nine draws, four ground balls, and three caused turnovers versus Bridgewater.

The winner of Guilford’s prestigious 2019 Nereus C. English Athletic Leadership Award, Kozak concludes her college career with 115 points in 65 games on 99 goals and 16 assists. She ranks 16th among the Quakers’ career goal-scoring leaders and 18 in career points. Kozak graduated with high honors May 4 and will attend the Wake Forest University School of Law in the fall.

The pair helped coach Charlotte Dixon’s team to a 7-9 overall record (2-7 ODAC). Dixon could return as many as 15 letter winners for the 2020 campaign, including Iandoli.