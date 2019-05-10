Elon Phoenix’s Run Ends at CAA Softball Title Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Appearing in its first Colonial Athletic Association champion game, the Elon University softball team saw its run at the league tournament end as the Phoenix fell to top-seeded James Madison, 12-0, on Friday, May 10, at Veterans Memorial Park.

BOX SCORE

The Dukes (47-7) had a seven-run bottom of the first that the Phoenix (33-20-1) could not recover from. JMU clinched its fifth CAA title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Elon ended the tournament tied for the second-most wins in a single-season in school history at the Division I level with 33.

After conclusion of the tournament, Abby Barker, Ally Repko and Megan White was chosen to the All-Tournament team.

“I think this year was an incredible run for us,” said Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock. “We were picked sixth in the preseason coming off a tough ending last year of not making the tournament. We talked about coming into this year working hard and everyone did it. For us to end up in second place going into the tournament and ended up the runner-up, I’m extremely pleased with how this season turned out.”

At the Plate: Erica Serafini had the lone hit in the game for the Phoenix, a double in the top of the fourth…It was the 14th double of the season for Serafini and the 42nd overall in her career, tying for fifth all-time in school history.

In the Circle: Abby Barker was given the loss for the Phoenix, falling to 19-7 on the season…Elise Walton and Hailey Jomp also pitched in relief in the contest.

The Rundown

The Phoenix had a rough outing to start the game in the opening frame. After Elon was set down in order in the top half, the Dukes put up a seven spot in its home half of the frame. Three homers including a grand slam helped JMU’s cause as Elon found itself in an early 7-0 disadvantage.

JMU added three more runs in the bottom of the second behind a three-run home run. The Dukes blasted another two-run home run in the bottom of the third to make the score 12-0 in their favor.

Elon got a runner on scoring position in the top of the fourth. Serafini reached on a leadoff double down the right field line and was joined on the bases by Repko after she was hit by a pitch. The next three batters were set down in order to leave the runners stranded.

The Phoenix would get one more on base, but the Dukes were able to work around it to retire the side and complete the 12-0, run-rule victory.