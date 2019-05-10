On the Field Omega Sports High School Baseball and Softball Scores for Tonight(5/10/19):SEG Falcons Fly by East Chapel Hill/SWG Baseball a Winner/SA Softball gets dramatic comeback win

Baseball Finals from Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs:

Southeast Guilford 5, East Chapel Hill 0

Up next for Southeast Guilford, the SEG Falcons will travel to (22-1) Wilmington New Hanover next Tuesday…New Hanover topped Gray’s Creek, 10-0, on Friday night, in Round Two….

SEG(20-7)/ECH(17-8)

WP:Brandon Wallace/LP:Evan Gagne….Wallace with the Complete-game shutout…Wallace goes 7 Innings for SEG, giving up 0 Runs, on 4 hits, with 0 BB’s/5 K’s….

Time of Game 1:38

SEG Line:5-11-0

ECH Line:0-4-0

End of 1st Inning:SEG 1, ECH 0…End of 2nd:SEG 3, ECH 0…End of 3rd:SEG 3, ECH 0…End of 4th:SEG 3, ECH 0…End of 5th:SEG 5, ECH 0…End of 6th:SEG 5, ECH 0…End of 7th/Final:SEG 5, ECH 0….

Southeast Guilford batting:TJ Ash 1-4/Triple/Run…Isaiah Rhem 1-3/Run…Jake Jenkins-Cowart 1-3/Run…Ryan Douglas 2-3/2 RBI…Braxton King 1-2/BB…Brandon Wallace 2-2/BB/RBI/Run(Simmons was Wallace’ runner)…Will Foucek 1-3/Run…Chris Becker 1-2/SAC Bunt…Adrian Medina 1-3/RBI…

East Chapel Hill batting:Bryce Jeske 0-3…CJ DeBenedetto 0-3…Evan Harris 1-3…Tyler Petterson 1-3…Will Briley 1-3…Bashi Westphal 0-2/Catcher’s Interference…Marshall Bevin 1-2…Ben Buchman 0-2…

Southwest Guilford 5, TC Roberson 3

SWG(20-7)

Up next for SWG is a road trip to Jesse Carson(25-2) on Tuesday….Jesse Carson over A.C. Reynolds of Asheville, 2-1, on Friday….

******Cowboys win vs a strong TC Roberson team 5-3 to advance to the 3rd round. WP Owen Kincaid goes 6 strong innings only allowing 2 hits. Hunter Whitten comes in to pick up the save. Luke Johnson led the way offensively going 3-4 with 4 RBIs with a double and a triple. Go Cowboys!!*****

Courtesy of Bill Aherens

Hickory Ridge 7, Northwest Guilford 5

NWG(18-7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Hickory Ridge 0 0 1 0 0 6 0 7 - - NWGHS 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 5 - -

Davie County 9, Grimsley 2

Grimsley closes the season at (13-12)….

from Grimsley Baseball on Twitter:

Whirlie Baseball

?@BaseballWhirlie

Whirlies lose in Round 2 to Davie County.

Congratulations to our Seniors -Riley Bell, Jake Bloss, Will Caviness, Rob Dalton, Alex Hauselman, Clyde Hunter, CJ Neese, Mason Cook……These guys left the program better than they found it. #Pride #Respect

Softball Finals from Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs:

WS Reagan 11, Northwest Guilford 4

NWG(19-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ronald Reagan 0 0 7 0 0 3 1 11 - - NWGHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 - -

Southern Alamance 3, Person County 2

Courtesy of Brandy Martin with Southern Alamance softball….

WP:Duggins/LP:Davis….HR:Stuart(SA)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E PRSN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 STHR 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 7 1

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity took their game in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off home run at the end of the game to topple Person. The game was tied at two with Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity batting in the bottom of the seventh when Abi Stuart hit a solo homer.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity pitchers struck out seven, while Lillie Davis sat down 11.

In the first inning, Person got their offense started when Kailey Mangum singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity tied things up at two. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity scored one run when Sid Martin singled.

Isley Duggins earned the win for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. She surrendered zero runs on one hit over three innings, striking out five.

Davis took the loss for Person. She lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out 11.

Hailey Carter started the game for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. She lasted four innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity socked one home run on the day. Stuart had a dinger in the seventh inning.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity totaled seven hits in the game. Martin, Stuart, and Lauren Staley all managed multiple hits for

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Staley, Stuart, and Martin each collected two hits to lead Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity.

Person had six hits in the game. Mariah Mccowen and Mangum all collected multiple hits for Person. Person didn’t commit a single error in the field. Mccowen had the most chances in the field with 11.

