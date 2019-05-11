A Major Thread from the Winston-Salem Sports Community has left us:Mason Linker former WS Journal preps reporter has died at age 49

You talk about leaving us way too soon…Here is a case where that point really stands out…Former Winston-Salem Journal high school sports writer/preps reporter Mason Linker is gone, at just 49 years old…Man, that is gone way too soon…You can read below and realize that he covered some ground, in his time with the Journal….

from Ethan Joyce with the Winston-Salem Journal at www.journalnow.com:

Mason Linker was formerly an outfielder with great range. After that, he was the voice of local prep sports for more than two decades. And to those who knew him, Linker loved his job, loved his community and loved being a father.

Linker, a Journal sports reporter from 1992 to 2015, was found dead in his home on Thursday afternoon. He was 49 years old.

The cause of death has not been reported.

He was a Mount Tabor and High Point University alumnus, and most importantly, he was a Winston-Salem native. His knowledge of this area allowed him to become the source for high school news in the Northwest, especially in a time before social media existed.

Linker covered athletes such as Chris Paul, Josh Howard and Rusty LaRue — all basketball players who starred at Wake Forest and experienced varying levels of success in the NBA — during his 23-year career. He also spotlighted many successes from his hometown.

