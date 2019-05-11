HPU Women’s Track & Field Finishes Runner-Up At Big South Championships

*** Men’s & Women’s recaps included ***

Women’s Track & Field Finishes Runner-Up At Big South Championships

ROCK HILL, S.C. – High Point University women’s track and field takes a runner-up finish in this year’s Big South Championship final, collecting a program record 194 points in the process. Sophomore Famke Heinst earned her second straight Most Outstanding Track Performer of the Year honor with a total of three wins this week, while teammate Keaton Case was named to the conference All-Academic squad.

“Obviously we’re not satisfied with second (women) and fourth (men), but I thought we competed well, and it seems like we’re a year away on both sides,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “Give credit to Hampton, they got the job done. But we definitely saw some exciting things on our end, particularly winning the 4x400m, and setting the school record and just the way they were able to get that win. We have a young group of girls that will be coming back next year, along with a strong recruiting class coming in.”

After claiming her second straight 3000m steeplechase title the day prior, Famke Heinst opened the third and final day of Big South Championships with an event winning time of 4:31.03 in the 1500m. The sophomore finished just over a second ahead of teammate Keaton Case in second place (4:32.67), while the Panthers had four runners score points in the event overall.

Heinst’s night wouldn’t be done however, as the Netherlands-native ran to a 17:05.13 5000m victory later in the afternoon. Her third and final title of the meet was enough to earn her back-to-back Most Outstanding Track Performer of the Year honors, as she finished ahead of runner-up Zoe Geis, who set a PR of 17:11.87.

“[Famke’s] never lost a Big South race during her career at High Point,” said Coach Esposito. “Between prelims and finals she’s 14 of 14 over the past two years, and it was great to see her perform the way that she did.”

Heinst would not be the only HPU runner to claim a podium spot on Friday, with Case taking an 800m win with her time of 2:09.12. She finished over a second ahead of the field, while freshman Camryn Harper ran a career best 2:13.35 for third place in the event. Freshman Nyile Facey continues to have success for the Purple & White on the track, as the first-year Panther put together a time of 13.94 in the 100m hurdles and a second-place finish among the conference field.

“…Certainly want to give props to Keaton Case for winning the last two races of her career and also making the All-Academic Team,” said Esposito. “She, along with the other seniors, are great representatives of the university and have a very bright future ahead…”

The Panthers finished their time at the Big South meet with an exciting finish in the 4x400m, with the freshman trio of Facey, Leah Bolden and Taylor Arthur combining with senior Keaton Case for a decisive victory. The relay squad crossed the finish line in 3:43.96, beating second place Charleston Southern by nearly three seconds, breaking an HPU record in the process that has stood since 2002.

“We get the bulk of our scoring back next year,” said Esposito. “We were close on the women’s side in both the indoor and outdoor championships this year. With the support we’ve gotten from the school you’ll see even more benefits of that next year.”

The Panthers’ 194 combined points are a new record for the side in Big South Championships, completing their 19th trip to the meet with their second runner-up finish in program history.

Top Performers

1500m

1. Famke Heinst (4:31.03)

2. Keaton Case (4:32.67)

100m Hurdles

2. Nyile Facey (13.94)

800m

1. Keaton Case (2:09.12)

3. Camryn Harper (2:13.35) – PR

4. Franziska Jakobs (2:17.31)

5000m

1. Famke Heinst (17:05.13)

2. Zoe Geis (17:11.87) – PR

8. Sydney Bagus (18:14.87) – PR

4x400m

1. Arthur/Facey/Case/Bolden (3:43.96) – SR

HPU Men’s Track & Field Panthers Place Fourth at Big South Championships

• The Panthers finished fourth as a team.

• HPU had five top-6 finishes on the day.

• Junior Jordan McClung was named Big South All-Academic Team.

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The High Point University men’s track team finished fourth with 113.5 total team points. Junior Jordan McClung was named to the 2019 Big South All-Academic Team.

“Not satisfied with the final placing, but just really pleased with both groups,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “I thought we competed very well. We did some really neat things. We lost to a fairly veteran team that you have to give credit to. It was the highest point total ever. There is a train coming and we’ve got a lot of work ahead.”

Sophomore Gabriel Stainback started the day for Panthers with a fifth placed finish in the men’s high jump at 1.89 meters. Senior Britton Mann took sixth in men’s hammer throw with toss of 48.05 meters.

Freshman Bobby Dupell III placed fifth in the men’s 400-meter run at 49.40 seconds. The team of sophomore Levi Williams, freshman Daniel Bogle, Dupell III and junior Pablo Romero came in fifth in the men’s 4×100-meter relay with a time of 41.66 seconds.

Freshman Spencer Smucker ran a time of 15:29.01 to finish sixth in the men’s 5,000-meter run.

Hampton won the 2019 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships with 188.5 points.

Top Performers

Men’s High Jump

5. Gabriel Stainback (1.89)

Men’s Hammer Throw

6. Britton Mann (48.05)

Men’s 4x100m

5. High Point (41.66)

Men’s 400m

6. Bobby Dupell III (49.40)

Men’s 5,000m

6. Spencer Smucker (15:29.01)