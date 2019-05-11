No. 20 High Point Falls to No. 14 Navy, 16-5, in NCAA WLAX First Round

• HPU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third-consecutive year

• The Panthers fell in the NCAA first round to Navy, 16-5

• Sophomore Rachel Foster recorded her fifth hat trick of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 20 High Point University women’s lacrosse team fell 16-5 to No. 14 Navy in the NCAA Tournament First Round Friday night (May 10) at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Panthers finish the season with a record of 15-5, the third-consecutive season with 15 or more wins. HPU advanced the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row after going undefeated through the Big South regular season and tournament. It was the Panthers’ fifth NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I thought we went into the game with a great game plan and a lot of confidence,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “Credit to Navy, they shut down our offense pretty early and we had a hard time getting quality looks on cage.

“I’m very thankful for this senior class and all they gave to this program. We will find a way to get back here next year and be better equipped for this level of play.”

Senior Allie Little and sophomore Rachel Foster tallied goals in the first half for the Panthers, who trailed 10-2 at the break. Foster picked up two more goals in the second half for her fifth hat trick of the season. Sophomore Abby Hormes scored her 66th goal of the season with 8:33 left to close out the scoring for the Panthers.

The Panthers finished with 321 goals for the season, tying the single-season school record, previously set in 2018. HPU also set a single-season mark for caused turnovers with 267 after causing 14 on Friday.

Hormes finished the season with single-season records for points (103), goals (66) and tied for draw controls (79). Redshirt-junior Meredith Chapman set the HPU single-season mark for caused turnovers with 53.

Senior Samantha Herman finishes her HPU career as the all-time leader in draw controls (228), third in ground balls (135) and fourth in caused turnovers (91).

Navy (16-4) led in draw controls, 16-7, ground balls, 21-17, and shots, 27-22. Reagan Roelofs led the Midshipmen with three goals and two assists.