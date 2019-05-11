Spring Sports Report on the Caldwell Academy Middle School and here’s how the CA Eagles did for the Spring of 2019

The Dialectic ( Middle School ) Athletic Teams belong to the PTAC ( Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference ).

During the Spring 2019 our teams had the following success::

GIRLS SOCCER tied for 2nd place in Conference 6W 3L 1 T.

Lost in Finals of Conference Championship 2 — 0

Overall Record 9W 4L 1T

BOYS LACROSSE tied for 2nd place in conference 8W 2L

Lost in Finals of Conference Championship 8–6

Overall record 10W 4 L

BOYS BASEBALL tied for 3rd in Conference 5W 5W

Lost in 1st round of Conference Tournament

Overall Record 5W 6 L

*****Courtesy of Bob Black, big booster and overall supporter of Caldwell Academy Eagles’ Athletics*****