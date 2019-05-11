UNCW Snaps Elon Baseball’s CAA Home Winning Streak

ELON, N.C. – Cam Devanney hit a three-run home run to help build an early 5-0 advantage, but UNCW rallied for a 7-5 comeback win over Elon University baseball Friday night, May 10 at Latham Park. The loss snapped a nine-game home game winning streak in league play as the Phoenix fell to 29-21 overall and 18-4 in the CAA.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

Dean McCarthy received the loss after giving up two runs, one of them earned, on two hits and two walks. He added four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of relief. Starter Kyle Brnovich was tagged for four runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning six across 5.0 complete innings. Kyle Greenler and Joe Sprake also came out of the pen.

Devanney batted 3-for-4 with the long ball, three RBIs, and a run scored. Jarrett Pico hit 1-for-2 with a run, while Anthony Galason, Matt Oldham, and Joe Satterfield all finished 1-for-4.

How It Happened: Elon opened the scoring in the third as the Phoenix pushed across five runs on as many hits and an error. Pico singled down the left-field line and advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt. The Doral, Fla. native then came around on a Galason double to the right corner. Oldham then fisted a bloop single to shallow left for a 2-0 lead. A Satterfield single up the middle moved Oldham to third, and Devanney made it a 5-0 ball game with an oppo boppo.

The Seahawks (25-26, 9-10) got on the board in the fourth as a runner scored from third on a ground out to first. UNCW then pulled to within 5-4 with a three-spot in the fifth. After back-to-back doubles to lead off the frame, Elon finally got a batter swinging for the first out of the inning. However, another double closed the gap 5-3. A hit back up the middle placed runners on the corners. With one away, the Phoenix looked to turn a double play, but the batter beat out the throw for the fielder’s choice and RBI.

UNCW knotted the game at 5-5 in the sixth. A leadoff double and a wild pitch put the tying run at third. Greenler then hit a batter, but the defense was able to catch the Seahawk stealing 1-3-6. However, the runner at third sprinted home on the play. The teal, gold, and navy took over the game with two runs in the seventh. UNCW executed a double steal to move runners into scoring position and McCarthy intentionally walked the batter to load the bases. The ensuing batter reached on a fielder’s choice as a muffed throw prevented the maroon and gold from turning the double play. The error allowed a second run to cross the plate on the play.

Notes: Brnovich’s six strikeouts moved him over the century mark this season. He now has 103…The home run was Devanney’s ninth of the season and fifth multi-home run…Devanney extended his hit streak to 18 games and his on base streak to 23 games. This was also his 19th multi-hit game and 17th multi-RBI game, both team highs…Elon received its 2019 CAA Regular Season Champion Trophy before the first pitch.

On Deck: Saturday’s game, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start due to expected inclement weather. The tailgate will now start at 11:45 a.m. and there won’t be a ceremonial first pitch.