HPU MLAX: Inside Lacrosse Names Nolting Second Team All-American; Troutner Jr. Earns Honorable Mention

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Sophomore Asher Nolting of High Point University men’s lacrosse team was named an Inside Lacrosse 2019 Media Second-Team All-American, while senior Tim Troutner Jr. earned honorable mention honors, the magazine announced today (May 12).

Nolting set the single-season record for points in Southern Conference (SoCon) and HPU program history at 92 with 44 goals and 48 assists. His 48 assists were an HPU single-season program record, while the 44 goals tied the High Point single-season record. The Greenwood Village, Colo., native ranked fifth in the NCAA in points per game at 5.75 and assists per game at 3.00. In 2019, Nolting was the first Panther in program history to be named to the Tewaaraton Award Nominee List when he earned the honor in 2019. He was the second player to ever win SoCon Offensive Player of the Year twice after winning the award in the 2018 season. The sophomore attackman set a program-record with six assists against Air Force on April 6. Nolting scored a career-high five goals at VMI on March 15 and at Mercer on April 13. This is the first time Nolting has been named an All-American by Inside Lacrosse after earning honorable mention honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association in 2018.

Troutner Jr. finished the 2019 season ranked 17th in the nation in save percentage at .541, 18th in saves per game at 12.38 and 35th in goals against average at 11.05. The senior goalie made 198 saves in the 2019 season, which ranked second in a single-season in HPU program history. He recorded the first shutout in HPU history when he did not allow a goal on Feb. 2 against St. Bonaventure. The Annapolis, Md., native made a season-high 19 saves in the Purple & White’s 13-9 win at then-No. 2 Duke. The senior goalie made 17 saves against then-No. 9 Virginia in the Panthers’ 14-13 win. He made double-digit saves in 13 of 16 games the 2019 season. He was second on the team in ground balls at 51 and caused turnovers at 16 in 2019.

Troutner Jr. finished his career with the program-record in wins at 31 and saves at 668. He is tied for first in program-history with 57 career-caused turnovers. The Annapolis, Md., native is third in program-history with 167 ground balls in his career.