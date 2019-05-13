2019 NCHSAA Men’s Golf State Championships Day 1 results (Day 1 of 2)

1A – Pinehurst No. 6
In the 1A Championship, Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt holds a one-shot lead on Highland Tech’s Addison Beam. Surratt fired an even-par 72 at Pinehurst No. 6 in a round that included four birdies. Beam also carded four birdies, but had five bogeys on his round, including three in a row on the third, fourth and fifth holes. Community School of Davidson holds a three-shot lead over East Surry in the race for the team state championship. Scores are compiled by taking the top four scores from a team’s five players in the field. Community School of Davidson was powered by Christian Jarrell’s 4-over, 76. East Surry was led by Landon Barnes who fired an 8-over, 80 to lead his team.

2A – Longleaf
The 2A Championship saw Midway’s Logan Patrick jump out to a two-shot lead after day one over Lake Norman Charter’s Ian Johnson. Patrick shot a one-under, 71, with four birdies on the day while overcoming back-to-back bogeys on the first and second holes. Meanwhile, Johnson’s one-over, 73, has Lake Norman Charter on top of the team competition by thirteen strokes over Midway. All four scoring players for the Knights shot 80 or better in round one, with Carter Busse firing a five-over, 77, and Jace Arko and Will Dalton each carding eight-over rounds of 80.

3A – Foxfire (Red)
Charlotte Catholic’s Jack Heath leads the tournament by a single shot over Clayton’s Brady Hooks. Heath fired a three-under, 69, on the opening round of the tournament, including an eagle at the par-5 ninth hole. In the team competition, Heath and his fellow Cougars lead Hooks and the Comets from Clayton by 13 shots. Charlotte Catholic’s Heath, Drew Hacket, Alex Campbell and John Fahey all combined for a five-over, 293. Hackett shot even-par, 72, while Campbell carded 75 and Fahey posted 77.

4A – Pinehurst No. 8
In the 4A Championship, Broughton’s Peter Fountain rolled to a three-under, 69, on his way to a one-shot lead over New Bern’s Randall Hudson. Fountain carded six birdies in the round, including three consecutive with birdies on the sixth, seventh and eighth holes. Hudson helped lead New Bern to the team lead after day one, as the Bears hold a two-shot advantage over Myers Park. The Bears combined to post an 11-over total through 18 holes, with Hudson, Casey Osiecki, Jack Towarnicky and Caleb Kimbrough all firing sub-80 rounds. With Myers Park just two shots behind, the Mustangs lead a pack of six teams that are within ten shots of the combined lead as the teams prepare for the second and final round tomorrow.

4-A Individual Scores

Pos.	Player	        School, Class	R1	Total	To Par
1	Peter Fountian	Broughton, 2020	69	69	-3
2	Randall Hudson	New Bern, 2020	70	70	-2
T3	Cole Chambers	Myers Park, 2021	72	72	E
T3	Zach Gilbert	Hough, 2019	72	72	E
T5	Spencer Oxendine	Jack Britt, 2019	73	73	+1
T5	Clayson Good	Jordan, 2020	73	73	+1
T7	Andrew Plate	Page, 2021	74	74	+2
T7	Christopher Sperrazza	Cardinal Gibbons, 2019	74	74	+2
T7	Luke Hackworth	Myers Park, 2019	74	74	+2
T7	Blake Brantley	R.J. Reynolds, 2020	74	74	+2
T7	Colin Dutton	Pinecrest, 2021	74	74	+2
T12	Casey Osiecki	New Bern, 2020	75	75	+3
T12	Jack Marcotte	Middle Creek, 2019	75	75	+3
T12	Carter Boulia	Green Hope, 2019	75	75	+3
T12	Will Anderson	Providence, 2019	75	75	+3
T12	Joey Pritchard	Pinecrest, 2020	75	75	+3
T17	Cam Whitney	Ardrey Kell, 2020	76	76	+4
T17	Devin Phillips	Cardinal Gibbons, 2019	76	76	+4
T17	Jack Towarnicky	New Bern, 2019	76	76	+4
T17	Pearse Lucas	Myers Park, 2021	76	76	+4
T17	Josh Buxbaum	Wake Forest, 2021	76	76	+4
T17	Nick Sutton	Porter Ridge, 2019	76	76	+4
T17	Chris Kim	Green Hope, 2019	76	76	+4
T17	Symon Balbin	Pinecrest, 2019	76	76	+4
T17	Aidan Browning	Providence, 2020	76	76	+4
T26	Ryan Macri	Cardinal Gibbons, 2021	77	77	+5
T26	Matias La Grutta	Panther Creek, 2020	77	77	+5
T26	David Langley	South Central, 2020	77	77	+5
T26	Alex Huml	Green Hope, 2019	77	77	+5
T26	Logan Fant	R.J. Reynolds, 2021	77	77	+5
T31	Owen Kose	Holly Springs, 2022	78	78	+6
T31	Caleb Kimbrough	New Bern, 2019	78	78	+6
T31	Michael Blair	Northwest Guilford, 2020	78	78	+6
T31	Stewart Kinlaw	Hoggard, 2022	78	78	+6
T31	Biggs Hawley	Broughton, 2019	78	78	+6
T31	James Carlin	Broughton, 2020	78	78	+6
T31	Paul McLean	R.J. Reynolds, 2020	78	78	+6
T38	Alex Heffner	Hickory Ridge, 2020	79	79	+7
T38	Zach Roberts	Holly Springs, 2020	79	79	+7
T38	Kieren Smith	East Forsyth, 2020	79	79	+7
T38	Thomas Eubanks	Myers Park, 2019	79	79	+7
T38	Shuford Edwards	Page, 2022	79	79	+7
T38	Ben Morehead	Myers Park, 2019	79	79	+7
T38	Colmb Knight	Cardinal Gibbons, 2020	79	79	+7
T38	Ayush Bodhale	Hough, 2021	79	79	+7
T38	Noah Butler	Leesville Road, 2019	79	79	+7
T38	Carter Massengill	Green Hope, 2020	79	79	+7
T38	Jay Hoshall	Pinecrest, 2020	79	79	+7
T49	Graham Chase	Ardrey Kell, 2019	80	80	+8
T49	Ben Collins	Holly Springs, 2020	80	80	+8
T49	Tyler Smith	Ardrey Kell, 2020	80	80	+8
T49	Jackson Steiner	South Mecklenburg, 2020	80	80	+8
T49	Jack Anderson	Providence, 2019	80	80	+8
T49	Bennett Fant	R.J. Reynolds, 2021	80	80	+8
T49	Nick Kleu	Green Hope, 2022	80	80	+8
T56	Kunakorn Tang	Knightdale, 2022	81	81	+9
T56	Ryan Lux	Lake Norman, 2019	81	81	+9
T56	Zach Brown	R.J. Reynolds, 2019	81	81	+9
T56	Jackson Bode	Pinecrest, 2022	81	81	+9
T56	Frank Gilliam	Broughton, 2020	81	81	+9
T56	Britt Stroud	Broughton, 2019	81	81	+9
T62	Aidan Harrington	Garner, 2021	82	82	+10
T62	Mack Pearsall	Page, 2020	82	82	+10
T62	Zane Sullivan	Ardrey Kell, 2019	82	82	+10
T62	Benjamin Rightsell	Page, 2020	82	82	+10
T62	Ethan Nicholls	West Forsyth, 2019	82	82	+10
T62	Jordan Kustas	Providence, 2019	82	82	+10
T68	Zack Johnson	Holly Springs, 2019	83	83	+11
T68	Jeremy Edmunds	Ardrey Kell, 2022	83	83	+11
T68	Hayden Cody	Cardinal Gibbons, 2020	83	83	+11
T68	Ben Hays	Panther Creek, 2022	83	83	+11
T68	Colin Browning	Providence, 2020	83	83	+11
T68	Tate Bowyer	Hoggard, 2022	83	83	+11
74	Steven Lorenz	Hough, 2020	84	84	+12
75	William Ambro	Page, 2020	85	85	+13
76	Finn Jarrell	Wake Forest, 2020	86	86	+14
T77	Robert Foxworth	Holly Springs, 2019	88	88	+16
T77	Houston Brabble	New Bern, 2020	88	88	+16
T77	Dylan Smith	Hough, 2020	88	88	+16
T77	Jakob Batchelor	Hoggard, 2020	88	88	+16
81	Jack Boyer	Ragsdale, 2022	90	90	+18
82	Matthew Hause	Hoggard, 2019	95	95	+23
83	Jack Lantz	Hoggard, 2021	96	96	+24
84	Ashwath Kapilavai	Athens Drive, 2021	99	99	+27

Team Scores

Pos	Team	        R1	Total	To Par
1	New Bern	299	299	+11
2	Myers Park	301	301	+13
3	Pinecrest	304	304	+16
T4	Broughton	306	306	+18
T4	Cardinal Gibbons306	306	+18
6	Green Hope	307	307	+19
7	R.J. Reynolds	309	309	+21
8	Providence	313	313	+25
9	Page	        317	317	+29
10	Ardrey Kell	318	318	+30
11	Holly Springs	320	320	+32
12	Hoggard	        344	344	+56

