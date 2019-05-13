2019 NCHSAA Men’s Golf State Championships Day 1 results (Day 1 of 2)

1A – Pinehurst No. 6

In the 1A Championship, Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt holds a one-shot lead on Highland Tech’s Addison Beam. Surratt fired an even-par 72 at Pinehurst No. 6 in a round that included four birdies. Beam also carded four birdies, but had five bogeys on his round, including three in a row on the third, fourth and fifth holes. Community School of Davidson holds a three-shot lead over East Surry in the race for the team state championship. Scores are compiled by taking the top four scores from a team’s five players in the field. Community School of Davidson was powered by Christian Jarrell’s 4-over, 76. East Surry was led by Landon Barnes who fired an 8-over, 80 to lead his team.

2A – Longleaf

The 2A Championship saw Midway’s Logan Patrick jump out to a two-shot lead after day one over Lake Norman Charter’s Ian Johnson. Patrick shot a one-under, 71, with four birdies on the day while overcoming back-to-back bogeys on the first and second holes. Meanwhile, Johnson’s one-over, 73, has Lake Norman Charter on top of the team competition by thirteen strokes over Midway. All four scoring players for the Knights shot 80 or better in round one, with Carter Busse firing a five-over, 77, and Jace Arko and Will Dalton each carding eight-over rounds of 80.

3A – Foxfire (Red)

Charlotte Catholic’s Jack Heath leads the tournament by a single shot over Clayton’s Brady Hooks. Heath fired a three-under, 69, on the opening round of the tournament, including an eagle at the par-5 ninth hole. In the team competition, Heath and his fellow Cougars lead Hooks and the Comets from Clayton by 13 shots. Charlotte Catholic’s Heath, Drew Hacket, Alex Campbell and John Fahey all combined for a five-over, 293. Hackett shot even-par, 72, while Campbell carded 75 and Fahey posted 77.

4A – Pinehurst No. 8

In the 4A Championship, Broughton’s Peter Fountain rolled to a three-under, 69, on his way to a one-shot lead over New Bern’s Randall Hudson. Fountain carded six birdies in the round, including three consecutive with birdies on the sixth, seventh and eighth holes. Hudson helped lead New Bern to the team lead after day one, as the Bears hold a two-shot advantage over Myers Park. The Bears combined to post an 11-over total through 18 holes, with Hudson, Casey Osiecki, Jack Towarnicky and Caleb Kimbrough all firing sub-80 rounds. With Myers Park just two shots behind, the Mustangs lead a pack of six teams that are within ten shots of the combined lead as the teams prepare for the second and final round tomorrow.

4-A Individual Scores

Pos. Player School, Class R1 Total To Par 1 Peter Fountian Broughton, 2020 69 69 -3 2 Randall Hudson New Bern, 2020 70 70 -2 T3 Cole Chambers Myers Park, 2021 72 72 E T3 Zach Gilbert Hough, 2019 72 72 E T5 Spencer Oxendine Jack Britt, 2019 73 73 +1 T5 Clayson Good Jordan, 2020 73 73 +1 T7 Andrew Plate Page, 2021 74 74 +2 T7 Christopher Sperrazza Cardinal Gibbons, 2019 74 74 +2 T7 Luke Hackworth Myers Park, 2019 74 74 +2 T7 Blake Brantley R.J. Reynolds, 2020 74 74 +2 T7 Colin Dutton Pinecrest, 2021 74 74 +2 T12 Casey Osiecki New Bern, 2020 75 75 +3 T12 Jack Marcotte Middle Creek, 2019 75 75 +3 T12 Carter Boulia Green Hope, 2019 75 75 +3 T12 Will Anderson Providence, 2019 75 75 +3 T12 Joey Pritchard Pinecrest, 2020 75 75 +3 T17 Cam Whitney Ardrey Kell, 2020 76 76 +4 T17 Devin Phillips Cardinal Gibbons, 2019 76 76 +4 T17 Jack Towarnicky New Bern, 2019 76 76 +4 T17 Pearse Lucas Myers Park, 2021 76 76 +4 T17 Josh Buxbaum Wake Forest, 2021 76 76 +4 T17 Nick Sutton Porter Ridge, 2019 76 76 +4 T17 Chris Kim Green Hope, 2019 76 76 +4 T17 Symon Balbin Pinecrest, 2019 76 76 +4 T17 Aidan Browning Providence, 2020 76 76 +4 T26 Ryan Macri Cardinal Gibbons, 2021 77 77 +5 T26 Matias La Grutta Panther Creek, 2020 77 77 +5 T26 David Langley South Central, 2020 77 77 +5 T26 Alex Huml Green Hope, 2019 77 77 +5 T26 Logan Fant R.J. Reynolds, 2021 77 77 +5 T31 Owen Kose Holly Springs, 2022 78 78 +6 T31 Caleb Kimbrough New Bern, 2019 78 78 +6 T31 Michael Blair Northwest Guilford, 2020 78 78 +6 T31 Stewart Kinlaw Hoggard, 2022 78 78 +6 T31 Biggs Hawley Broughton, 2019 78 78 +6 T31 James Carlin Broughton, 2020 78 78 +6 T31 Paul McLean R.J. Reynolds, 2020 78 78 +6 T38 Alex Heffner Hickory Ridge, 2020 79 79 +7 T38 Zach Roberts Holly Springs, 2020 79 79 +7 T38 Kieren Smith East Forsyth, 2020 79 79 +7 T38 Thomas Eubanks Myers Park, 2019 79 79 +7 T38 Shuford Edwards Page, 2022 79 79 +7 T38 Ben Morehead Myers Park, 2019 79 79 +7 T38 Colmb Knight Cardinal Gibbons, 2020 79 79 +7 T38 Ayush Bodhale Hough, 2021 79 79 +7 T38 Noah Butler Leesville Road, 2019 79 79 +7 T38 Carter Massengill Green Hope, 2020 79 79 +7 T38 Jay Hoshall Pinecrest, 2020 79 79 +7 T49 Graham Chase Ardrey Kell, 2019 80 80 +8 T49 Ben Collins Holly Springs, 2020 80 80 +8 T49 Tyler Smith Ardrey Kell, 2020 80 80 +8 T49 Jackson Steiner South Mecklenburg, 2020 80 80 +8 T49 Jack Anderson Providence, 2019 80 80 +8 T49 Bennett Fant R.J. Reynolds, 2021 80 80 +8 T49 Nick Kleu Green Hope, 2022 80 80 +8 T56 Kunakorn Tang Knightdale, 2022 81 81 +9 T56 Ryan Lux Lake Norman, 2019 81 81 +9 T56 Zach Brown R.J. Reynolds, 2019 81 81 +9 T56 Jackson Bode Pinecrest, 2022 81 81 +9 T56 Frank Gilliam Broughton, 2020 81 81 +9 T56 Britt Stroud Broughton, 2019 81 81 +9 T62 Aidan Harrington Garner, 2021 82 82 +10 T62 Mack Pearsall Page, 2020 82 82 +10 T62 Zane Sullivan Ardrey Kell, 2019 82 82 +10 T62 Benjamin Rightsell Page, 2020 82 82 +10 T62 Ethan Nicholls West Forsyth, 2019 82 82 +10 T62 Jordan Kustas Providence, 2019 82 82 +10 T68 Zack Johnson Holly Springs, 2019 83 83 +11 T68 Jeremy Edmunds Ardrey Kell, 2022 83 83 +11 T68 Hayden Cody Cardinal Gibbons, 2020 83 83 +11 T68 Ben Hays Panther Creek, 2022 83 83 +11 T68 Colin Browning Providence, 2020 83 83 +11 T68 Tate Bowyer Hoggard, 2022 83 83 +11 74 Steven Lorenz Hough, 2020 84 84 +12 75 William Ambro Page, 2020 85 85 +13 76 Finn Jarrell Wake Forest, 2020 86 86 +14 T77 Robert Foxworth Holly Springs, 2019 88 88 +16 T77 Houston Brabble New Bern, 2020 88 88 +16 T77 Dylan Smith Hough, 2020 88 88 +16 T77 Jakob Batchelor Hoggard, 2020 88 88 +16 81 Jack Boyer Ragsdale, 2022 90 90 +18 82 Matthew Hause Hoggard, 2019 95 95 +23 83 Jack Lantz Hoggard, 2021 96 96 +24 84 Ashwath Kapilavai Athens Drive, 2021 99 99 +27

Team Scores

Pos Team R1 Total To Par 1 New Bern 299 299 +11 2 Myers Park 301 301 +13 3 Pinecrest 304 304 +16 T4 Broughton 306 306 +18 T4 Cardinal Gibbons306 306 +18 6 Green Hope 307 307 +19 7 R.J. Reynolds 309 309 +21 8 Providence 313 313 +25 9 Page 317 317 +29 10 Ardrey Kell 318 318 +30 11 Holly Springs 320 320 +32 12 Hoggard 344 344 +56