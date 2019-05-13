High School Baseball Playoffs will continue on Tuesday with Four Guilford County Teams still going for the Titles:SEG and SWG(NCHSAA)/WES and HPCA(NCISAA)

Posted by Andy Durham on May 13, 2019

NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs set for Tuesday…..
Round Three
3-A West
#8 Southwest Guilford(20-7) at #1 Jesse Carson(25-2) 7pm

3-A East
#8 Southeast Guilford(20-7) at #1 Wilmington New Hanover(22-1) TBA

NCISAA Baseball Playoffs set for Tuesday…..
Round Three
3-A
#4 Asheville Christian Academy(9-11) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(22-4) 4:30pm

4-A
#4 Providence Day School(18-6) at #1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(15-4) 7pm

