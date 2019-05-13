High School Baseball Playoffs will continue on Tuesday with Four Guilford County Teams still going for the Titles:SEG and SWG(NCHSAA)/WES and HPCA(NCISAA)
NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs set for Tuesday…..
Round Three
3-A West
#8 Southwest Guilford(20-7) at #1 Jesse Carson(25-2) 7pm
3-A East
#8 Southeast Guilford(20-7) at #1 Wilmington New Hanover(22-1) TBA
NCISAA Baseball Playoffs set for Tuesday…..
Round Three
3-A
#4 Asheville Christian Academy(9-11) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(22-4) 4:30pm
4-A
#4 Providence Day School(18-6) at #1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(15-4) 7pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.