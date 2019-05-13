Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for this Week(5/13-5/18/19)
Monday, May 13
8:00 AM Boys Varsity Golf NCHSAA 4A State Meet Away
2:30 PM Coed Varsity Track NCHSAA Regionals @ Davie County HS Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-2nd Round at Providence Away
Tuesday, May 14
TBA Girls Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-3rd round if advance Away
8:00 AM Boys Varsity Golf NCHSAA 4A State Meet Away
Wednesday, May 15
4:45 PM Coed Middle School Track Southwest Guilford Middle School Home
Thursday, May 16
No events scheduled
Friday, May 17
TBA Girls Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-4th Round if advance Away
Saturday, May 18
10:00 AM Coed Varsity Track NCHSAA State Championship Away
