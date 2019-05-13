Six Northern Guilford Nighthawks make the Mid-State 3-A All Conference Baseball Team:Josh Deslauriers named Conference Player of the Year
from Northern Guilford baseball on Twitter:
Congratulations to our 6 Mid-State 3-A all conference selections….Scott Bennett, Matt Cotter, Hank Dodson, Josh Deslauriers, Jacob Halford and Slater Ward. Earned and well deserved!
Josh Deslauriers has been named the Mid-State 3-A Baseball Conference Player of the Year…..Josh Deslauriers, on of the top lead-off batters in the state….
