Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Games are Next Week–May 22nd:Players, Coaches, Rosters, all you need to know about the games
2019 Triad High School Lacrosse Senior All-Star Game
The 2019 Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game will be played Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Grimsley High School. The Girl’s All-Star Game will be played at 6 pm. The Boy’s All-Star Game will be played at approximately 7:45 pm. There will be an 8th Grade All-Star Game at 5 pm. Admission is $7 for adults, children under 12 are admitted free. Weather-delay date is Thursday May 23rd.
This year marks the 8th consecutive Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game, which began in 2012. The All-Star Game is organized by the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game an independent North Carolina non-profit organization that has received IRS tax-exempt status as recognized in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
The 2019 Triad Lacrosse All-Stars represent 22 of the 30 Triad high schools that sponsor varsity lacrosse teams. The All-Stars are nominated by their varsity head coaches and selected by a selection committee. 39 of the 51 Boy’s All-Stars played recreation lacrosse and 42 of the 51 Boy’s All-Stars played Club lacrosse in the Triad. 7 of the Boy’s All-Stars were recognized as All-State, 2 were recognized as Academic All-Americans and 1 as an All-American—prior to this season.
Several of the Boy’s All-Stars were recruited and will play D-1 college lacrosse. 18 of the 33 Girl’s All-Stars played recreation lacrosse in the Triad and 11 of the 33 Girl’s AllStars played Club lacrosse.
East Boy’s All-Stars: Paul Ahern (Northern Guilford); Gavin Bathgate (Grimsley); Tyler Bennett (Western Guilford); William Beyer (Northern Guilford); Patrick Butler (Ragsdale); Thyree Carson (Western Guilford); Landon Clary (Northwest Guilford); Wyatt Coon (Northwest Guilford); Aidan Cosgrove (Northern Guilford); Caison Dillon (Greensboro Day); Eddie Dixon (Southwest Guilford); Lee Dunn (Greensboro Day); Sam Ellison (Grimsley); Ari Goulder (Grimsley); Eliot Holden (Page); Tyler Holland (Northwest Guilford); Bryce Johnson (Northern Guilford); Devon Johnson (Western Guilford); Clayton Joyner (Northwest Guilford); Davis Kernodle, Jr. (WW Williams); Ian Kilpatrick (Southwest Guilford); Nick Roys (Southeast Guilford); Jacob Schulte (Greensboro Day); Hayden Seal (Southwest Guilford); Ada Shea (Page); Henry Sloyan (Page).
East All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Dan Tichy (Northwest Guilford). Offensive Coordinator: Ira Vanterpool (Grimsley); Defensive Coordinator: Greg Cosgrove (Northern Guilford); Assistant Coach: Don Croom (Northwest Guilford).
West Boys’ All-Stars: Justin Boardwine (Davie County); Wade Bowman (East Forsyth); Kyle Chessock (Mount Tabor); Noah Cox (Mount Tabor); Clayton Crawford (Reagan); Will Crowley (RJ Reynolds); Addison DeLucia (West Forsyth); Will Denton (Reagan); Braxton Folmar (Davie County); Daniel Fradenburg (East Forsyth); Hunter Graves (East Forsyth); Nathan Johnson (East Forsyth); Bryson Ligon (East Forsyth); Zyquez Mcmillian (Mount Tabor); Noah Muniz (West Stokes); Gus O’Hale (Bishop McGuinness); Jack Peatross (RJ Reynolds); Justin Raver (North Davidson); Benjamin Ross (Reagan); Joshua Shreve (Bishop McGuinness); Evan Simmons (Atkins); Dalton Vestal (West Forsyth); Anson Walldorf (RJ Reynolds); Charles Wattleworth (RJ Reynolds); John Woodard III (Forsyth Country Day).
West All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Tom Perrault (Mount Tabor). Offensive Coordinator: Andrew Allison (East Forsyth); Defensive Coordinator: George Costas (RJ Reynolds); Assistant Coach:Laurance Piner (Mount Tabor).
East Girl’s All-Stars: Katherine Burgos (Southwest Guilford); Ashley Calhoun (Northwest Guilford); Lucy Froelich (Page); Victoria Game (Southeast Guilford); Annie Gibson (Ragsdale); Sarah Goodwin (Grimsley); Anna James (Page); Megan Learn (Northwest Guilford); Sophie Maginnes (Page); Helen Noone (Greensboro Day); Savannah Ranson (Northwest Guilford); Meredith Sinkler (Northwest Guilford); Sydney Joyce (Ragsdale); Delaney Joyce (Ragsdale); Lindsey Nelson (Southeast Guilford); and Taylor Bridgeforth (Southeast Guilford).
East All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Scott Schutt (Northern Guilford); Assistant Coach: Ashlynn Parks.
West Girl’s All-Stars: Hattie Altman (RJ Reynolds); Allison Bacon (Reagan); Libbie Bowen (RJ Reynolds); Eliza Carlton (RJ Reynolds); Morgan Carnes (West Forsyth); Susie Douglas (Reagan); Emily Ellis (West Stokes); Carolina Harris (RJ Reynolds); Madison Joines (East Forsyth); Lexi Lahey (West Stokes); Jasmine Rivas (Glenn); Kendyl Stewart (West Forsyth); Sydney Trask (East Forsyth); Savannah Walker (East Forsyth); Lindsey Williams (Reagan); Anna Yarborough (High Point Central); Sarah Young (Reagan).
West All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Roosevelt Kellum (East Forsyth); Assistant Coach: Doug
Brawley (West Forsyth).
For more information about the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game please contact Nancy
Quinn……Nancy Quinn Contact Info:Email TriadASG@Gmail.com
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.