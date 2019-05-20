Carolina Cobras Football Update:Cobras find the end zone on offense and defense with route of Columbus Lions

GREENSBORO – The Cobras (4-1) got back on track Friday night after handily defeating the Columbus Lions (2-3) by a final score of 60-32.

After a tough road loss last week to the Jacksonville Sharks, the Cobras looked to get back in the winning column. They did just that, with the defense scoring their first defensive touchdowns of the season, racking up four on the night. Cobras quarterback Charles McCullum produced 209 passing yards and four touchdowns while rushing for one of his own near the end to ice the game.

Carolina set the tempo for the first quarter early, with newcomer wide receiver and kick returner Prince Shonola returning the opening kickoff to Lions territory. On the ensuing play, the Cobras first play from scrimmage, wide receiver Julius Gregory caught a 23-yard pass from McCullum to put Carolina on the board first. After the two teams exchanged interceptions, Mike Green made an interception in the endzone, returning this one the length of the field to the opposite endzone for a touchdown. The two teams exchanged touchdowns before Cobras kicker Nick Belcher hit a deuce to end the quarter 21-6.

After a slow second quarter, the Cobras came out firing, with Zach Ducker taking the ball into the endzone on a five-yard rush. Two Columbus drives later, Pasquale Vacchio was able to redeem himself from getting a previous pick-six pulled, after one-handing an interception and taking it back to the house for six. Nick Belcher was able to make his second deuce of the night following the score.

Carolina extended their lead in the fourth quarter following a fumble returned for a score by Vacchio, McCullum’s rushing touchdown, an interception returned for a touchdown by Green and Tyree Robinson, and Belcher’s third deuce of the night.