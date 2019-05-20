Elon Men’s Tennis’ Sarrasague Set to Begin Play at 2019 NCAA Singles Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. – Elon University men’s tennis senior Felipe Sarrasague is set to begin play at the 2019 NCAA Singles Championships on Monday, May 20 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Sarrasague is set to face No. 59-ranked Andy Andrade of the University of Florida Gators on Monday morning at 11 a.m. If he wins his first round match, he will face the winner of the matchup between No. 1 overall seed Nuno Borges of Mississippi State and No. 21-ranked Alexis Galarneau of NC State on Tuesday.

The NCAA Singles Championships runs from May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts for the tournament.

Sarrasague, who repeated at CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Year this season, reached the singles championships by virtue of the automatic bid for the Colonial Athletic Association. Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players.

In the most recent Oracle ITA Singles Rankings on April 23, Sarrasague is ranked No. 104 in the national polls and holds a 15-5 record this season. He has earned several wins against players currently ranked in the most recent poll, such as No. 44-ranked Sumit Sarkar of Rice and No. 96-ranked Simon Baudry of Clemson. Four of his five losses this spring season have come against players who owned a national ranking at one point during the fall or spring campaigns in 2018-19.

Earlier this season, Sarrasague had an 11-match winning streak after losing his opener on Jan. 12, but that streak was snapped against Frazier Rengifo of ETSU on March 17. The reigning 2018 CAA Player of the Year has won 59 career dual singles matches, which currently ranks tied for 4th in program history with Chase Helpingstine ’11. Sarrasague earned a big victory in the 2019 CAA Championship final on April 20 against top-seeded UNCW with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Austin Hussey.