Greensboro Grasshoppers grab rare Five-Game Sweep over Lakewood BlueClaws, with Monday’s 2-1 win adding a feather to their cap

The Greensboro Grasshoppers added a feather to their caps, with a 2-1 victory over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Monday afternoon, at First National Bank Field…The Hoppers added a feather in their efforts to deflock the Delmarva Shorebirds, in the Grasshoppers quest for first place in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division standings….

With the 2-1 verdict over Lakewood, the Hoppers are now within four games of first place Delmarva, with Delmarva closing out a road trip, with a game tonight/Monday night in Kannapolis, versus the Intimidators(7pm)….

Hoppers just four games back of Delmarva, as the Grasshoppers seven-day, nine-game homestand was completed this afternoon, with a crisp-paced game of two hours and fourteen minutes…

Greensboro got what most consider a rare Five-Game Sweep over Lakewood, since you very rarely see five-game series, let alone, Five-Game sweeps….

There were some tight games over the past two days, with the Hoppers sealing two wins on Sunday, behind the Walk-off home run deliveries from first baseman and long-ball/longshoreman Mason Martin…He really has been longing to catch those Delmarva Shorebirds, and Martin made his Bird-watching/Bird-catching statement on Sunday, when he delivered those two Walk-off HR’s that gave the Greensboro wins, by the 8-7 and 6-5 finals and today, with that 2-1 finish over Lakewood, Greensboro wins three one-run games over the past 24 hours…..

That’s getting it done and along with the Five-Game sweep of Lakewood, Greensboro closed out their nine-game homestand, going (6-3), and after GSO started out at (1-3) against Delmarva last week, the (6-3) looks sweet, as the Hoppers head out to West Virginia on Tuesday/tomorrow of this week, for four games with the WVA Power….

Some of your key numbers on today’s 2-1 Hoppers day-game decision, over the Lakewood BlueClaws, at the First National Bank Field……

Final:Greensboro 2, Lakewood 1

WP:Osvaldo Bido(6-2)/LP:Tyler McKay(1-3)

Hold:Joe Jaquez(1)

Save:John O’Reilly(1)

GSO Record(29-14)/LWD Record(14-29)

Greensboro Line:2-3-0 Lakewood Line: 1-4-1

Time of Game-2:14

Attendance:2,868

*****Greensboro’s Grant Kock hit a solo HR, his 3rd of the season and Koch’s home run came in the bottom of the fourth inning and the twister to right field, that stayed fair, proved to be the difference in the 2-1 Hopper finish…Hoppers’ starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido goes 6 Innings, giving up one run, on three hits, as Bido walked one BlueClaw batter and he struck out five ‘Claws on the afternoon…

Bido and Koch were our Players of the Game.*****