Jordan May Named Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Greensboro College

Jordan May Named Head Women’s Soccer Coach

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Chief Operations Officer and acting Director of Athletics, Dr. Robin Daniel, announced the hiring of Jordan May as Greensboro College’s head women’s soccer coach Monday.

“Jordan’s passion for soccer and desire to enhance the growth and development of our student-athletes make her a great addition to the Greensboro College athletic program,” Daniel said. “We are excited to have her join our team.”

May comes to Greensboro College from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. where she served as a graduate assistant coach since 2016. Over the past three seasons, May helped lead the Saints to a 30-14-8 record and two appearances in the Liberty League semifinals.

Prior to joining the Saints, May served as an assistant coach at Bates College for three seasons following her graduation from Roanoke College in 2013 with a degree in Health and Exercise Science. While at Roanoke, May was a four-year member of the Maroons women’s soccer team where she was an active member of the Student-Athletic Advisory Committee and was a two-time recipient of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award.

In addition to her college coaching and playing experience, May served as a coach for the FC Freeze, Seacoast United, and GPS ME Phoenix club teams while also serving as a camp director and coach for Real Salt Lake Youth Soccer Camps.

“I would like to thank Dr. Robin Daniel, Randy Tuggle, Jena Miller, and the rest of the search committee for this opportunity,” May stated. “I am truly honored and grateful to be stepping into the role of Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Greensboro College. I can’t wait to get started working with our student-athletes on and off the field as we aim to grow, develop, and carry on the rich success of the women’s soccer program.”

“Thank you to my family and friends who have supported me along the way. A special thanks to Kelsy Ross, Phil Benne, Franco Bari, and Sinead McSharry who have all been amazing mentors in my personal life and professional career.”

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.