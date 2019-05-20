Sheffield Becomes Schrage’s Fourth Addition to 2019 Elon Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s basketball coach Mike Schrage announced the addition of Stanford graduate transfer Marcus Sheffield to the incoming 2019 recruiting class on Monday, May 20.

Sheffield will enter the Elon program for the 2019-20 season and will be eligible to play immediately with one season remaining as a graduate transfer. He is the fourth addition to Schrage’s first recruiting class at Elon as the Alpharetta, Ga. native joins incoming freshmen Hunter McIntosh, Zac Ervin and Hunter Woods. Sheffield brings experience to the Elon program as he has played in 86 games in three seasons at Stanford. He missed the 2017-18 season due to injury and was redshirted to receive a fifth season of eligibility.

“I am so happy that Marcus “Shef” has decided to join us for his last year in college basketball,” said Schrage. “I have believed in him a long time as a player having recruited him to Stanford and I am excited he is getting his degree next month from arguably one of the best universities in the world. He and his family mean a lot to me and I appreciate them trusting our relationship and the opportunity here at Elon both on and off the court. He has prepared to have such a bright future and we are ecstatic it includes us. Please welcome him and his parents – Marcus and Ava – to the family.”

Marcus Sheffield – 6-5 – 180 – Guard/Forward – Alpharetta, Ga. – Chattahoochee High School

• Joins Elon University as a graduate transfer from Stanford

• He will have one year of eligibility remaining as will be able to play immediately in 2019-20

• Appeared in 86 games in three full seasons with the Cardinal, making nine starts

• Averaged 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 17.3 minutes per game in three seasons at Stanford

• Scored in double-digits on 16 occasions during his career with the Cardinal

• Tallied 5.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 27 games last season in 2018-19

• Recorded 10 double-digit scoring efforts in 2018-19, including as season-high 18 points in 33 minutes against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament

• Scored a career-high 35 points (tied for 19th-most in a game in school history) against Arizona State on Dec. 30, 2016 as a sophomore

• Missed the 2017-18 season following a leg injury in November

• Graduated from Stanford with degrees in Science and Technology & Society

• Was a 2015 graduate of Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Georgia

• Averaged 28.0 points per game and was named first team all-state as a senior

• Tallied 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior, guiding his team to a third placed finish in their region

• Rated a four-star recruit by Scout.com, which has him tabbed No. 89 overall and the country’s 17th-ranked small forward

• Named Region Player of the Year as a junior and senior

• During freshman year, helped lead team to Elite 8 of state tournament

• Was a three-year varsity letterwinner at Chattahoochee High School

• Was a member of the Game Elite AAU squad