Three HPU Panthers Recognized Among Big South Baseball All-Conference Selections

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball has three selections named to this year’s Big South Second Team All-Conference list, with infielder Travis Holt, utility player Daniel Millwee and starting pitcher Harrison Smith all receiving honors. Smith was also named to the conference’s All-Academic team, with a 3.93 cumulative GPA in Business Administration.

Big South Baseball Second Team All-Conference Infielder

Travis Holt | Second Base/Infield | Sophomore | Plantation, Fla.

• Second career Second Team All-Conference selection

• .376 average in Big South play ranks fourth in the conference

• Slashing .376/.397/.556 against Big South opponents

• Has 17 multi-hit efforts this year, and has earned a knock in all but seven games all season

• Also named a National Player of the Week earlier in 2019 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (4/22)

Big South Baseball Second Team All-Conference Utility

Daniel Millwee | Catcher/First Base/DH | Senior | Summerfield, N.C.

• Second career All-Conference selection; first Second Team selection

• Owned a 30-game on base streak from 3/10-5/10, and has reached safely in all but three games all season

• Seven homers are tied for 11th in the conference while his nine stolen bases in Big South play sit seventh

• Gunned down nine runners attempting to steal, with a .990 fielding percentage

• Played 12 games at 1st base where he helped turn seven double plays

Big South Baseball Second Team All-Conference Starting Pitcher & All-Academic

Harrison Smith | Right-Handed Pitcher | Junior | Mount Pleasant, S.C.

• First career Big South All-Conference selection; First career Big South All-Academic selection

• .210 BAA sits second in the Big South, with that number shrinking to .191 in conference play

• 2.93 ERA also sits second among starting pitchers, with a 2.67 K/BB ratio

• One of just 10 in conference to toss a CG against a Big South opponent

• Two-time Big South Starting Pitcher of the Week; three quality starts in 2019

• Holds a 3.93 cumulative GPA in Business Adminstration

Travis Holt celebrates back-to-back years on the Big South Second Team All-Conference list, after receiving the same honor as a freshman in 2018. The second baseman slashed .376/.397/.556 against conference opponents in 2019, with his batting average sitting fourth overall among the field. Holt has turned in 17 multi-hit efforts over the course of the year, and was a National Player of the Week selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in the season (4/22) after going 7-for-10 with two doubles and a pair of home runs in a doubleheader sweep at Presbyterian.

After earning First Team All-Conference honors as a catcher the previous year, Daniel Millwee receives Second Team honors in 2019 in the utility role, after splitting time at catcher, first base and designated hitter. The Panther senior has recorded seven home runs in the current campaign, while slashing .283/.375/.456 over the course of the season. Millwee also owns 10 stolen bags in 2019, nine of which occurred in conference play, while throwing out nine attempted base stealers and helping to turn seven double plays on the defensive end. He owned a 30-game on base streak from March 10th through May 10th and has reached safely in all but three games all year.

Junior Harrison Smith earns his first All-Conference designation this season, receiving Second Team honors as a starting pitcher. His .210 batting average against and 2.93 ERA both sit second in the Big South, with those numbers standing at .191 and 2.98 against conference opponents respectively. Holding a 2.67 K/BB ratio throughout the season, Smith is one of just 10 pitchers in the conference to toss a complete game against a Big South staff, after holding USC Upstate to a single run and four hits over 9.0 innings back in late March. As a two-time Big South Starting Pitcher of the Week selection in 2019, the righty has also registered three quality starts on the year and has struck out seven or more batters in four separate appearances during the current campaign.

Smith was also honored with a spot on this year’s Big South All-Academic team, holding a 3.93 cumulative GPA over his two years at High Point, while majoring in Business Administration.