High School Wrestling:Carson Smith(Southeast Guilford HS) named 2019 High School Honorable Mention All-American Wrestler from Wrestling USA Magazine

Carson Smith(Southeast Guilford HS) named 2019 High School Honorable Mention All-American Wrestler from Wrestling USA Magazine

Carson Smith

Southeast Guilford High School

Coach Jed Cox

Smith with a record of (186-16)/102 Falls/GPA 3.1

State Champion 3x’s/2nd

State 3-A Most Outstanding Wrestler

Wrestling USA Magazine with 13 Dream Team Members, 13 Academic All-Americans, 96 All-Americans members and 120 Honorable Mentions members…

Go to www.wrestlingusa.com to learn more….

Nominations from coaches, sportswriters, and Wrestling USA Magazine State Editors.

Full listing in the May 30 edition of Wrestling USA Magazine.

**********Congratulations to Carson Smith, from Southeast Guilford High School, on being named to the Wrestling USA Magazine All-American Team…..**********