High School Wrestling:Carson Smith(Southeast Guilford HS) named 2019 High School Honorable Mention All-American Wrestler from Wrestling USA Magazine
Carson Smith
Southeast Guilford High School
Coach Jed Cox
Smith with a record of (186-16)/102 Falls/GPA 3.1
State Champion 3x’s/2nd
State 3-A Most Outstanding Wrestler
Wrestling USA Magazine with 13 Dream Team Members, 13 Academic All-Americans, 96 All-Americans members and 120 Honorable Mentions members…
Go to www.wrestlingusa.com to learn more….
Nominations from coaches, sportswriters, and Wrestling USA Magazine State Editors.
Full listing in the May 30 edition of Wrestling USA Magazine.
