Tuesday Night Sports Scoreboard:NCHSAA, SAL, American Legion, ALPB, with Baseball and Soccer

NCHSAA Women’s 3-A Soccer Playoffs:

T.C. Roberson 5, Northern Guilford 3…(Overtime)

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 10, West Virginia Power 7

WP:Colby Selby(1-0)

TOG-3:10/Attendance-1,139….Hoppers with 14 hits and 7 players with 2 hits each….

Lakewoood BlueClaws 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Greensboro Grasshoppers now just 3 1/2 games back of Delmarva in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division

American Legion Baseball:

FINAL:Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 8, Kernersville 7

A go-ahead 2-RBI double by Cody Donnell in the 6th and 2 scoreless innings from Zach Ross sealed the comeback for Post 53.

The Red Wings have the day off tomorrow and will travel to Davidson County on Thursday.

Post 76 Stanly County 3, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 2

LP:Nate Canter

Connor Murphy from Eastern Randolph with 2 Hits/RBI

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 4 STNL 0 0 0 3 0 0 X 3 5 1

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 11, Long Island Ducks 0

High Point(16-8)/Long Island(16-9)

TOG-2:36

Attendance-1,622

Scott Davis has stepped down at the head baseball coach at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point….

from Joe Sirera at www.greensboro.com:

After 17 seasons and 337 victories, Scott Davis has decided to step down as Wesleyan baseball coach the school announced today.

Davis’ Trojans teams won five state championships and 14 conference championships, and he was named conference coach of the year nine times. He also helped develop a number of future professional baseball players, including San Diego Padres star Wil Myers.

