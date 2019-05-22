Alexandra White(WES) like liquid dynamite when she sets her sight on the pure delight of Swimming All Day and All Night long

They say this kid can swim All Day and All Night long, long-course/short-course, she is at her best when she is challenged and “she has been up to the challenge”, for all of her years at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, and now the Greensboro-native, and daughter of Mark White(trainer-for-life) at Southeast Guilford High School, the younger White has set her site on Kenyon College, up in Ohio and she plans to hit the Kenyon campus and the Kenyon pool, in the upcoming Fall season, of 2019….

Time to say ‘so long’ to Alexandra White for a while, but it won’t be long until we might just see her in DIII action at the Greensboro Aquatics Center, over on West Gate City Blvd.

Alexandra White is doing things right and with Mark White at her right hand and right by her side, we should see her doing BIG things, as she takes her swim and her special skill set, to Kenyon College…

Mark White will send her on her way, but with his full blessing and you know he will be missing his prize daughter and young swimming phenom, but dad and mom will for sure be keeping a close connect on Alexandra, as she makes her way up to Ohio…

Good Luck to Alexandra White and congrats to the young lady from Wesleyan Christian Academy, and you have to think Alexandra White put in a few laps over the years at the Southeast Swim Club and maybe even over at Camp Joy, back in her day, and I bet there was a time when she even jumped into one of the lakes, down at Hagan Stone Park…(With her dad’s life-saving skills and his rescue ability, she could have taken a leap-of-faith, hitting the waters maybe at five months-old.)

You don’t get the chance to honor kids like the young White very often and we have been delayed in getting this recognition for her up here, but with our catch-up days now in full working-mode, we can leave the road, and give some kids like Ms. White her flight into a well-documented swimming plight….

Alexandra White, make a kite and take flight into the land and skies of Orville and Wilbur Wright…They are from somewhere up in Ohio, near Kenyon College…

CLICK HERE for one of the best photos you will ever see and the smile on Alexandra’s White’s face tells the story, about how she is to be attending Kenyon College….

We have more on Alexandra White and the word on her background in the pool and what she did in school, is comin in from Lucas Hetzel, at North Carolina Swim/Swam.com….

**********NORTH CAROLINA DIVISION 1 50 FREE CHAMPION ALEXANDRA WHITE CHOOSES D3 RUNNER UP KENYON LADIES**********

Alexandra White of Wesleyan Christian Academy and Greensboro Community YMCA in Greensboro, North Carolina has announced that she will be continuing her swimming career at Division III Kenyon College in the fall of 2019. A pure sprint freestyler, White’s career-best 50 freestyle time that would land her in the top 8 at this year’s North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet and would have been invited to the D3 National Championship meet.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Kenyon College for swimming! Thanks to all the coaches, family, and friends who helped get me here! Couldn’t be more excited!”

At the 2019 North Carolina Division 1 (small schools) High School State Championship meet she won a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle (23.63) and finished 4th in the 100-yard freestyle (53.36), improving on 3rd and 6th place finishes respectively at that meet last year. She also swam her signature events, the 50 and 100 yard freestyles, at the 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, but did not place.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 53.23

200 free – 1:57.12

White will be joining an incredibly deep national championship runner up Kenyon Ladies team. The Ladies won the NCAC Championship meet by 55 points, outscoring Denison 1937 to 1882.

EVENT CONFERENCE RANK TEAM RANK 50 free 7th 5th 100 free 28th 10th 200 free 26th 9th

She will be the only pure sprinter in the class of 2023, joining Ania Axas, Olivia Smith, Ciara Mulcahy, Ella Campbell, and Maggie Foight.