CALDWELL ACADEMY STUDENT/ATHLETES INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Caldwell Academy Student /Athletes won Individual Awards during the SPRING 2019 EVENTS
+++++Caldwell Academy belongs to the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference ( PTAC) & the DIV 2 in the NCISAA.+++++
*****For ALL CONFERENCE student had to place in the TOP 3 & for STATE in the TOP 8*****
Morgan McKinley:ALL CONFERENCE & ALL STATE….100M & 300 M, HURDLES
ALL STATE….4X400 METER RELAY
Marie Streng:ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE LONG JUMP
Lillian McMeekin, Rebekah Bozovich, Abigail Hinson:ALL STATE 4 X 400 METER RELAY
Bronwyn Moore, Olivia Frust, Lillian McMeekin & Abigail Hinson:ALL CONFERENCE….4 X 800 METER RELAY
Marshall Landry:ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE….DISCUS THROW
Thomas Raven:ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE….SHOT PUT
Josh Childers:ALL CONFERENCE….LONG JUMP
Mason Wierda,, Will Miller,, Brandon Speight & Silas Avis: ALL CONFERENCE….4X 400 METER RELAY
Silas Avis, Luke Collins, Will Miller, William Wright: ALL CONFERENCE….4 X 800 METER RELAY
Andrew Wood & Harrison Hillard: ALL STATE….GOLF
Caroline Shaffer:ALL CONFERENCE….SOCCER
Eli Hopkins:ALL CONFERENCE….BASEBALL
Clyde Jung: ALL CONFERENCE….TENNIS
Courtesy of Bob Black, Big Booster and Big Supporter of Caldwell Academy Athletics
