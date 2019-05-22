CALDWELL ACADEMY STUDENT/ATHLETES INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Caldwell Academy Student /Athletes won Individual Awards during the SPRING 2019 EVENTS

+++++Caldwell Academy belongs to the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference ( PTAC) & the DIV 2 in the NCISAA.+++++

*****For ALL CONFERENCE student had to place in the TOP 3 & for STATE in the TOP 8*****

Morgan McKinley:ALL CONFERENCE & ALL STATE….100M & 300 M, HURDLES

ALL STATE….4X400 METER RELAY

Marie Streng:ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE LONG JUMP

Lillian McMeekin, Rebekah Bozovich, Abigail Hinson:ALL STATE 4 X 400 METER RELAY

Bronwyn Moore, Olivia Frust, Lillian McMeekin & Abigail Hinson:ALL CONFERENCE….4 X 800 METER RELAY

Marshall Landry:ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE….DISCUS THROW

Thomas Raven:ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE….SHOT PUT

Josh Childers:ALL CONFERENCE….LONG JUMP

Mason Wierda,, Will Miller,, Brandon Speight & Silas Avis: ALL CONFERENCE….4X 400 METER RELAY

Silas Avis, Luke Collins, Will Miller, William Wright: ALL CONFERENCE….4 X 800 METER RELAY

Andrew Wood & Harrison Hillard: ALL STATE….GOLF

Caroline Shaffer:ALL CONFERENCE….SOCCER

Eli Hopkins:ALL CONFERENCE….BASEBALL

Clyde Jung: ALL CONFERENCE….TENNIS

Courtesy of Bob Black, Big Booster and Big Supporter of Caldwell Academy Athletics