Elon Women’s Track & Field Phoenix Duo Set for NCAA East Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two members of the Elon University women’s track and field team are set to compete at the 2019 NCAA East Preliminary round, hosted by the University of North Florida at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The meet will run Thursday through Sunday, May 23-25.

MEET INFO

Junior Melissa Anastasakis and freshman Alex Tudor will represent the Phoenix at the NCAA East Preliminary round. The top 12 qualifiers out of the NCAA East Regional will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

Updates of the meet will be provided through live results that can be accessed at the program's schedule page at elonphoenix.com. A live stream of the meet will also be available courtesy of FloTrack.com via a paid subscription.

Schedule and Breakdown of Competitors

Both Anastasakis and Tudor will be making their first-ever trip to the regional meet. It is the seventh straight year that the Phoenix has had at least one athlete qualify for the East prelims. Below is a breakdown of when both athletes will be competing to open the meet on Thursday, May 23.

3:30 p.m. – Long jump: Alex Tudor

5:30 p.m. – 1,500-meters (first round): Melissa Anastasakis

Tudor is coming off earning a league championship in the long jump at the Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Championships. The rookie had a season-best leap of of 20′ 0.5″ (6.11m) to earn individual medalist honors. She also was All-CAA in the triple jump and as a member of the Phoenix’s 4×100-meter relay.

Anastasakis will continue her impressive outdoor campaign at the NCAA prelims after qualifying in the 1,500-meters. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native enters the meet ranked 22nd in the event after clocking a personal-record time of 4:20.26 at the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Outdoor Championships last weekend. She also successfully defended her title in the 1,500-meters at the Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Championships and received All-CAA honors as the runner-up in the 5,000-meters.