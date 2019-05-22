Looking at the Locals and seeing how they are doing, during their Professional Baseball Journeys

Here is a list of the Locals we could find that are active in professional baseball today…Let us know if we have left anybody out…There always seems to be a player or two, that end up missing, while still in action…Check out the list and keep an eye on these kids/young men…

Let’s add in one we missed….

Burlington Bees(Los Angeles Angels Class A Team)

D.C. Arendas(Northern Guilford HS/South Carolina) .253/5 HR’s/15 RBI/4 Doubles/3 Triples/12 Runs scored…

*****See more on D.C. Arendas below….*****

Portland Sea Dogs(Boston Red Sox Double A Team)…

Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford HS) .295/0 HR’s/3 RBI/7 Doubles from his 13 hits…Tobias with Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s Triple A team:.246/1 hr/3 RBI….Tobias currently with Portland, Maine…

Luke Tendler(N.C. A&T) .227/3 HR’s/19 RBI/5 Doubles

Pensacola Blue Wahoos(Minnesota Twins Double A Team)

Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS/Appalachian State) .283/4 HR’s/12 RBI/5 Doubles/5 of 6 in Stolen Bases/18 Runs scored…

Biloxi Shuckers(Milwaukee Brewers Double A Team)

Weston Wilson(Wesleyan Christian Academy) .260/10 HR’s/24 RBI/7 Doubles/1 Triple/5 of 6 in Stolen Bases/29 Runs scored…

West Virginia Power(Seattle Mariners Class A Team)

Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) .184/3 HR’s/13 RBI/2 Doubles/1 Triple/3 of 4 in Stolen Bases…

West Virginia Power(Seattle Mariners Class A Team)

Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS/N.C. Central) Working 22 2/3’s Innings on the mound.(1-2)/3.57 ERA/13 Games/0 Starts/11 Runs/19 Hits/9 Earned Runs/1 HR/2 HBP/4 BB’s/34 K’s/.224 AVG.

South Bend Cubs(Chicago Cubs Class A Team)

D.J. Artis(Southeast Guilford HS) .239/2 HR’s/15 RBI/10-14 Stolen Bases/24 Runs scored/8 Doubles

San Jose Giants(San Francisco Giants Advanced A Team)

Randy Norris Jr.(Dudley HS/Winston-Salem State University) .250/0 HR’s/2 RBI/3 Runs scored/1 of 2 in Stolen Bases…

San Diego Padres MLB

Wil Myers(Wesleyan Christian Academy) .226/7 HR’s/15 RBI/6 Doubles/4 of 6 in Stolen Bases/22 Runs scored…

++++++++++Arendas named Midwest League Player of the Week++++++++++

D.C. Arendas earns league player of the week honors after connecting for three triples and three home runs with five RBI and three runs scored between May 6 and 12.

Minor League Baseball has named Burlington Bees'(Burlington, Iowa) first baseman D.C. Arendas the Midwest League Player of the Week for May 6-12.

In six games, Arendas averaged .381, posted an on-base percentage of .480 and slugged 1.000. The North Carolina native had three triples, three home runs, five runs batted in and scored three runs for the week. The Bees played three games at Bowling Green and three games against Dayton. Arendas was 8-for 21 at the plate.

Signed as a free agent in February of this year, the University of South Carolina alum had been out of baseball since completing his college eligibility in 2016. He was living in Texas working with younger players when the Los Angeles Angels scouted him at a facility near his home. A good Spring Training performance earned him a spot on the Burlington roster.

For the season, Arendas is hitting .268 in 24 games. He has walked 17 times, carries a .424 on-base percentage and his slugging .973.