Schrage Makes Gillens-Butler Final Addition to 2019 Elon Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s basketball coach Mike Schrage announced the addition of Butler transfer Jerald Gillens-Butler to the incoming 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday, May 22.

Gillens-Butler, who just completed his sophomore season at Butler, will enter the Elon program for the 2019-20 season but will have to sit a year due to NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining starting in 2020-21. Gillens-Butler is the fifth and final addition to Schrage’s first recruiting class at Elon as the Orlando, Fla. native joins incoming freshmen Hunter McIntosh, Zac Ervin and Hunter Woods, as well as Stanford graduate transfer Marcus Sheffield.

“I am really excited to add Jerald to our program in wrapping up our recruiting and roster for the 2019-20 season,” said Schrage. “‘JB’ is a special young man with a big heart and personality that I have known for a few years. His energy will be infectious for us right away. And his size, skill, and versatility on the court especially fits how we want to play. He will greatly benefit from his transfer year coming up in the classroom, in the weight room, and of course on the court. He will really help our team still in the meantime and I am certainly looking forward to his impact the two years following. Please welcome Jerald and his Mom – Danielle – to our family.”

Jerald Gillens-Butler – 6-4 – 230 – Guard/Forward – Orlando, Fla. – Calvary Christian Academy

• Joins Elon University as a transfer from Butler

• He will have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules

• Will have two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining starting in 2020-21

• Appeared in 23 games in two seasons at Butler

• Missed a stretch of BIG EAST games during the 2018-19 season due to a broken hand

• Averaged 1.1 points and 0.9 rebounds in 129 total minutes of action over two seasons

• Scored a career-high 6 points against Western Illinois (12/21/17) as a freshman

• Grabbed a career-best 4 rebounds on two occasions, including 4 in 16 minutes against Middle Tennessee State (11/22/18) as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis event

• Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals, Scout and 247sports

• Led Calvary Christian to the 2017 Florida Class 5A state title

• Posted 25 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game victory over Tampa Catholic

• Averaged 14.5 points per game as a senior as Calvary posted a 24-6 record

• As a junior at Westminster Academy, he led the team to a 23-7 record and an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game

• Averaged 16 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a junior at Westminster Academy

• Scored 19 points in the 2016 championship game

• Was a second-team Sun Sentinel All-County pick in 2015-16

• Played on the AAU circuit with the Florida Vipers, reaching the semifinals of the Las Vegas Fab 48 national tournament