Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Games Tonight at Grimsley High School

2019 Triad High School Lacrosse Senior All-Star Games

The 2019 Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Games will be played TONIGHT at Grimsley High School. The Girl’s All-Star Game began at 6 pm. The Boy’s All-Star Game will be played at approximately 7:45 pm. There was an 8th Grade All-Star Game at 5 pm. Admission is $7 for adults, children under 12 are admitted free. Weather-delay date is Thursday May 23rd.

This year marks the 8th consecutive Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game, which began in 2012. The All-Star Game is organized by the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game an independent North Carolina non-profit organization……

The 2019 Triad Lacrosse All-Stars represent 22 of the 30 Triad high schools that sponsor varsity lacrosse teams. The All-Stars are nominated by their varsity head coaches and selected by a selection committee. 39 of the 51 Boy’s All-Stars played recreation lacrosse and 42 of the 51 Boy’s All-Stars played Club lacrosse in the Triad. 7 of the Boy’s All-Stars were recognized as All-State, 2 were recognized as Academic All-Americans and 1 as an All-American—prior to this season.

Several of the Boy’s All-Stars were recruited and will play D-1 college lacrosse. 18 of the 33 Girl’s All-Stars played recreation lacrosse in the Triad and 11 of the 33 Girl’s AllStars played Club lacrosse.

East Boy’s All-Stars: Paul Ahern (Northern Guilford); Gavin Bathgate (Grimsley); Tyler Bennett (Western Guilford); William Beyer (Northern Guilford); Patrick Butler (Ragsdale); Thyree Carson (Western Guilford); Landon Clary (Northwest Guilford); Wyatt Coon (Northwest Guilford); Aidan Cosgrove (Northern Guilford); Caison Dillon (Greensboro Day); Eddie Dixon (Southwest Guilford); Lee Dunn (Greensboro Day); Sam Ellison (Grimsley); Ari Goulder (Grimsley); Eliot Holden (Page); Tyler Holland (Northwest Guilford); Bryce Johnson (Northern Guilford); Devon Johnson (Western Guilford); Clayton Joyner (Northwest Guilford); Davis Kernodle, Jr. (WW Williams); Ian Kilpatrick (Southwest Guilford); Nick Roys (Southeast Guilford); Jacob Schulte (Greensboro Day); Hayden Seal (Southwest Guilford); Ada Shea (Page); Henry Sloyan (Page).

East All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Dan Tichy (Northwest Guilford). Offensive Coordinator: Ira Vanterpool (Grimsley); Defensive Coordinator: Greg Cosgrove (Northern Guilford); Assistant Coach: Don Croom (Northwest Guilford).

West Boys’ All-Stars: Justin Boardwine (Davie County); Wade Bowman (East Forsyth); Kyle Chessock (Mount Tabor); Noah Cox (Mount Tabor); Clayton Crawford (Reagan); Will Crowley (RJ Reynolds); Addison DeLucia (West Forsyth); Will Denton (Reagan); Braxton Folmar (Davie County); Daniel Fradenburg (East Forsyth); Hunter Graves (East Forsyth); Nathan Johnson (East Forsyth); Bryson Ligon (East Forsyth); Zyquez Mcmillian (Mount Tabor); Noah Muniz (West Stokes); Gus O’Hale (Bishop McGuinness); Jack Peatross (RJ Reynolds); Justin Raver (North Davidson); Benjamin Ross (Reagan); Joshua Shreve (Bishop McGuinness); Evan Simmons (Atkins); Dalton Vestal (West Forsyth); Anson Walldorf (RJ Reynolds); Charles Wattleworth (RJ Reynolds); John Woodard III (Forsyth Country Day).

West All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Tom Perrault (Mount Tabor). Offensive Coordinator: Andrew Allison (East Forsyth); Defensive Coordinator: George Costas (RJ Reynolds); Assistant Coach:Laurance Piner (Mount Tabor).

East Girl’s All-Stars: Katherine Burgos (Southwest Guilford); Ashley Calhoun (Northwest Guilford); Lucy Froelich (Page); Victoria Game (Southeast Guilford); Annie Gibson (Ragsdale); Sarah Goodwin (Grimsley); Anna James (Page); Megan Learn (Northwest Guilford); Sophie Maginnes (Page); Helen Noone (Greensboro Day); Savannah Ranson (Northwest Guilford); Meredith Sinkler (Northwest Guilford); Sydney Joyce (Ragsdale); Delaney Joyce (Ragsdale); Lindsey Nelson (Southeast Guilford); and Taylor Bridgeforth (Southeast Guilford).

East All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Scott Schutt (Northern Guilford); Assistant Coach: Ashlynn Parks.

West Girl’s All-Stars: Hattie Altman (RJ Reynolds); Allison Bacon (Reagan); Libbie Bowen (RJ Reynolds); Eliza Carlton (RJ Reynolds); Morgan Carnes (West Forsyth); Susie Douglas (Reagan); Emily Ellis (West Stokes); Carolina Harris (RJ Reynolds); Madison Joines (East Forsyth); Lexi Lahey (West Stokes); Jasmine Rivas (Glenn); Kendyl Stewart (West Forsyth); Sydney Trask (East Forsyth); Savannah Walker (East Forsyth); Lindsey Williams (Reagan); Anna Yarborough (High Point Central); Sarah Young (Reagan).

West All-Star Coaches: Head Coach: Roosevelt Kellum (East Forsyth); Assistant Coach: Doug Brawley (West Forsyth).

For more information about the Triad High School Lacrosse All-Star Game please contact Nancy Quinn……Nancy Quinn Contact Info:Email TriadASG@Gmail.com

