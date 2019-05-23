Atrium Health Named Exclusive Health Care Provider for Powerade State Games of North Carolina

(Durham, NC)– North Carolina Amateur Sports is excited to officially recognize Atrium Health as the Exclusive Health Care Provider of the Powerade State Games. Atrium Health’s Musculoskeletal Institute outreach team will provide medical personnel and support throughout the duration of the 2019 and 2020 Powerade State Games for athletes and spectators. The Powerade State Games of North Carolina will host events throughout the Charlotte market from June 1 – June 23, 2019. Over 13,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the region during North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event.

“We are excited to welcome Atrium Health as the ‘Exclusive Health Care Provider’ of the Powerade State Games during our time in Charlotte,” said Chip Hofler, Vice President of North Carolina Amateur Sports. “The exceptional medical coverage Atrium Health will provide at our events will ensure that our athletes have top notch care during competition. We are appreciative of Atrium Health’s involvement with the Powerade State Games and look forward to a successful two year partnership with one of the most respected health care systems in the country.”

Atrium Health’s Musculoskeletal Institute consists of nationally recognized specialists who perform advanced procedures across the region, bringing together services for orthopedics, sports medicine, rehabilitation and spine for the benefit of education, research and patient care. Annually, the musculoskeletal outreach team provides medical coverage for over a million competitors and spectators. With over 40 competitive events at this year’s Powerade State Games, their robust musculoskeletal team, including athletic trainers, paramedics and EMTs, will be on-site to assist with pre-competition injury prevention and injury care across 17 locations.

“We are proud to help athletes of all ages perform at their best, on and off the field,” said Jennifer Gardner, director of outreach for Atrium Health’s Musculoskeletal Institute. “Our Musculoskeletal Institute outreach team provides expert medical coverage at over 1,000 events each year, ranging from supporting community races to our partnership with the Carolina Panthers.”

Registration is still open for the 2019 Powerade State Games of North Carolina, which will host over twenty different sports! Sports offered include: archery, baseball, basketball, BMX, disc golf, fencing, field hockey, figure skating, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, karate, lacrosse, pickleball, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming, taekwondo, track & field, ultimate, volleyball, and wrestling. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The 2019 Powerade State Games of North Carolina other corporate partners include: Powerade, Visit NC, Harris Teeter, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Visit Cabarrus, Visit Lake Norman, Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Sheetz. It is not too late to be part of this year’s Powerade State Games; to become a sponsor contact North Carolina Amateur Sports at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.