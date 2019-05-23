Elon University Football Player found dead in southern Alamance County
By Jack Haley, with the Elon News Network
Senior Nicholas Kavouklis was found dead on today/this afternoon, Thursday May 23, in southern Alamance County.
Elon senior and former member of Elon’s football team Nicholas Kavouklis was found dead in a rural part of southern Alamance County just after 2 p.m. on May 23 according to an email from Vice President of Student Life Jon Dooley. Kavouklis was from Tampa, Florida and an exercise science major.
Kavouklis was a long snapper for the Phoenix and played in 11 games this past season and 39 total in his career. Kavouklis was a two-time selection to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Academic All-Conference Team, once in 2015 and again in 2016.
A gathering will be held at 9 p.m. in Rhodes Stadium that is open to all members of the community according to Dooley’s email.
