Elon University Football Player found dead in southern Alamance County

Coming in this afternoon from the Elon News Network:

Elon senior found dead in southern Alamance County

By Jack Haley, with the Elon News Network

Elon senior and former member of Elon’s football team Nicholas Kavouklis was found dead in a rural part of southern Alamance County just after 2 p.m. on May 23 according to an email from Vice President of Student Life Jon Dooley. Kavouklis was from Tampa, Florida and an exercise science major.

Kavouklis was a long snapper for the Phoenix and played in 11 games this past season and 39 total in his career. Kavouklis was a two-time selection to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Academic All-Conference Team, once in 2015 and again in 2016.

A gathering will be held at 9 p.m. in Rhodes Stadium that is open to all members of the community according to Dooley’s email.