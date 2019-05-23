High School Boys’ Lacrosse Final – East All-Stars 21, West All-Stars 7
Lacrosse Game Summary (Final)
Triad H.S. Lacrosse Senior All-Star Game
East All-Stars vs West All-Stars (May 22, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.)
East All-Stars vs. West All-Stars
Date: May 22, 2019
Location: Greensboro, N.C.
Stadium: Jamieson Stadium
Attendance:550
Start time:8:25 pm
End time:10:05 pm
Total time:1:40
SCORE BY PERIOD 1 2 3 4 Tot ------------------------------------- East All-Stars...... 9 6 0 6 - 21 West All-Stars...... 1 1 4 1 - 7
East All-Stars SCORING: GOALS: Caison Dillon 5; Elliot Holden 2; Landon Clary 2; Lee Dunn 2; Clayton Joyner 1; Patrick Butler 1; Henry Sloyan 1; Davis Kernodle 1; Tyler Bennett 1; Aidan Cosgrove 1; Adam Shea 1; Wyatt Coon 1; David Cooke 1; Jacob Schulte 1.
ASSISTS: William Beyer 2; Elliot Holden 2; Patrick Butler 1; Landon Clary 1; Lee Dunn 1; Sam Ellison 1; Clayton Joyner 1; Davis Kernodle 1; Henry Sloyan 1.
West All-Stars SCORING: GOALS: Hunter Graves 2; Charles Wattleworth 1; Jack Peatross 1; Benjamin Ross 1; Dalton Vestal 1; Gus O’Hale 1.
ASSISTS: Jack Peatross 1; Charles Wattleworth 1.
East All-Stars GROUND BALLS: Adam Shea 17; Thyree Carson 5; Landon Clary 5; Wyatt Coon 3; Gavin Bathgate 2; Tyler Bennett 2; Eddie Dixon 2; Paul Ahern 1; David Cooke 1; Caison Dillon 1; Lee Dunn 1; Ari Goulder 1; Devon Johnson 1; Davis Kernodle 1; Ian Kilpatrick 1; Nick Roys 1; Henry Sloyan 1.
West All-Stars GROUND BALLS: Noah Muniz 5; Kyle Chessock 3; Noah Cox 2; Clayton Crawford 2; Daniel Fradenburg 2; Zyquez McMillian 2; Gus O’Hale 2; Jack Peatross 2; Wade Bowman 1; Will Crowley 1; William Denton 1; Braxton Folmar 1; Hunter Graves 1; Charles Wattleworth 1; John Woodard 1.
East All-Stars TURNOVERS CAUSED: Devon Johnson 3; Wyatt Coon 2; David Cooke 1.
West All-Stars TURNOVERS CAUSED: Kyle Chessock 1; Hunter Graves 1; Gus O’Hale 1.
SHOTS – East All-Stars 61; West All-Stars 38.
SHOTS ON GOAL – East All-Stars 37; West All-Stars 18.
PENALTIES – East All-Stars 4/2:30; West All-Stars 1/1:00.
MAN-UP OPPORTUNITIES – East All-Stars 0-1; West All-Stars 0-4.
TURNOVERS – East All-Stars 21; West All-Stars 22.
FACEOFFS – East All-Stars 22-32; West All-Stars 10-32.
CLEARS – East All-Stars 23-26; West All-Stars 16-20.
GOALIES – EAST19B: Gavin Bathgate (24:00 minutes, 8 shots-6 saves, 2 GA) , Tyler Holland (24:00, 10-5, 5); WEST19B: Justin Boardwine (24:00, 21-6, 15) , William Denton (24:00, 16-10, 6).
Officials:. Scorer: Guilford College.
A-550
T-1:40
2019 Triad High School Senior Men’s Lacrosse All-Star Game
