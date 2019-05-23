HPU Men’s Lacrosse: Nolting, Troutner Jr. Named USILA All-Americans

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University men’s lacrosse senior Tim Troutner Jr. and sophomore Asher Nolting have been named All-Americans by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association, the USILA announced Thursday (May 23). Troutner Jr. was named to the second team, while Nolting was recognized on the third team.

Troutner Jr. finished the 2019 season ranked 17th in the nation in save percentage at .541, 18th in saves per game at 12.38 and 35th in goals against average at 11.05. The senior goalie made 198 saves in the 2019 season, which ranked second in a single-season in HPU program history. He recorded the first shutout in HPU history when he did not allow a goal on Feb. 2 against St. Bonaventure. The Annapolis, Md., native made a season-high 19 saves in the Purple & White’s 13-9 win at then-No. 2 Duke. The senior goalie made 17 saves against then-No. 9 Virginia in the Panthers’ 14-13 win. He made double-digit saves in 13 of 16 games the 2019 season. He was second on the team in ground balls at 51 and caused turnovers at 16 in 2019.

Troutner Jr. finished his career with the program-record in wins at 31 and saves at 668. He is tied for first in program-history with 57 career-caused turnovers. He is third in program-history with 167 ground balls in his career. Troutner Jr. was also named a 2019 Inside Lacrosse All-America Honorable Mention.

Nolting set the single-season record for points in Southern Conference (SoCon) and HPU program history at 92 with 44 goals and 48 assists. His 48 assists were an HPU single-season program record, while the 44 goals tied the High Point single-season record. The Greenwood Village, Colo., native ranked fifth in the NCAA in points per game at 5.75 and assists per game at 3.00. In 2019, Nolting was the first Panther in program history to be named to the Tewaaraton Award Nominee List when he earned the honor in 2019. He was the second player to ever win SoCon Offensive Player of the Year twice after winning the award in the 2018 season. The sophomore attackman set a program-record with six assists against Air Force on April 6. Nolting scored a career-high five goals at VMI on March 15 and at Mercer on April 13.

Nolting was also named a 2019 Second-Team All-American by Inside Lacrosse and earned All-America Honorable Mention accolades from the USILA in 2018.