Local Baseball Tonight as GSO Hoppers roll over West Virginia Power/Rockers get ducked by the LI Ducks/WS Dash past Woodpeckers
Finals from the South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 17, West Virginia Power 7
WP:Alex Manasa(5-0)/SV:Cam Allred(1)
LP:Steven Moyers(3-4)
Hoppers(31-14)/Power(22-23)
HR’s:GSO Rodolfo Castro(12)…Fabricio Macias(6)
RBI:Mason Martin(41), Catro(30), Macias(22) and there were more…
Greensboro Grasshoppers with 17 runs on 16 hits…Castro with 4 RBI…
TOG-3:11/Attendance 1,288 at WVA Power…
+++++Greensboro Grasshoppers still 3 1/2 games back of First Place Delmarva Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division….Earlier on Wednesday, Final from SAL:
Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Lakewood BlueClaws 1…..+++++
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Long Island Ducks 7, High Point Rockers 0
Rockers(16-9)/Ducks(17-9)
TOG-2:29/Attendance 1,405 at HP Rockers…
Carolina League Baseball:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3
Dash(23-22)/Woodpeckers(21-25)
TOG-2:42/Attendance 6,541 at WS Dash…
