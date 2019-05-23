Local Baseball Tonight as GSO Hoppers roll over West Virginia Power/Rockers get ducked by the LI Ducks/WS Dash past Woodpeckers

Finals from the South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 17, West Virginia Power 7

WP:Alex Manasa(5-0)/SV:Cam Allred(1)

LP:Steven Moyers(3-4)

Hoppers(31-14)/Power(22-23)

HR’s:GSO Rodolfo Castro(12)…Fabricio Macias(6)

RBI:Mason Martin(41), Catro(30), Macias(22) and there were more…

Greensboro Grasshoppers with 17 runs on 16 hits…Castro with 4 RBI…

TOG-3:11/Attendance 1,288 at WVA Power…

+++++Greensboro Grasshoppers still 3 1/2 games back of First Place Delmarva Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division….Earlier on Wednesday, Final from SAL:

Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Lakewood BlueClaws 1…..+++++

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Long Island Ducks 7, High Point Rockers 0

Rockers(16-9)/Ducks(17-9)

TOG-2:29/Attendance 1,405 at HP Rockers…

Carolina League Baseball:

Winston-Salem Dash 4, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3

Dash(23-22)/Woodpeckers(21-25)

TOG-2:42/Attendance 6,541 at WS Dash…