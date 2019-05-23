Local Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:GSO Hoppers keep on Winning, but Delmarva Shorebirds still winning too!!!/High Point Rockers pluck Ducks/WS Dash past Woodpeckers again/American Legion/Randleman Tigers Rollin’/Eastern Alamance Softball headed to the Finals

Baseball Finals from Thursday night in the South Atlantic League:

The Greensboro Grasshoppers keep on winning, but the Delmarva Shorebirds will not flinch and the ‘Birds keep on winning too…

Tonight/Thursday:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, West Virginia Power 5

WP:Brad Case(7-1)/SV:John O’Reilly(2)…GSO Mason Martin with HR(12)/3B/2 runs/4 RBI(45)

GSO Hoppers(32-14)……TOG-2:24/Attendance 1,698 at West Virginia

Delmarva Shorebirds 14, Lakewood BlueClaws 0

DEL Shorebirds(35-10)……

*****Delmarva Shorebirds maintain a 3 1/2 lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…*****

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 5, Long Island Ducks 2

Rockers(17-9)/Ducks(17-10)

TOG-2:36/Attendance 2,283 at High Point’s BB&T Field

Winston-Salem Dash 4, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3

Dash(24-22)/’Peckers(21-26)

TOG-3:15/Attendance 5,398 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem

American Legion Baseball:

Post 54 Davie County 5, Post 81 Randolph County 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E ER81 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 7 6 MCKS 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 6 1

American Legion Baseball:

Davidson County 7, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 4

from Twitter:

FINAL | GSO 4, DAV 7. A four-run sixth inning got the Red Wings back in the game but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

We’ll be at home tomorrow in an exhibition against the HiTom Locos. First pitch set for 7:00 PM.

NCHSAA 2-A Baseball:

The Randleman varsity baseball team won Thursday’s home playoff game against Washington (NC) by a score of 10-0.

Randleman Tigers 10, Washington 0…(5 Innings)

Randleman Coach Jake Smith has his Tigers(27-4) on a roll…They are now headed to the NHCSAA 2-A State Championship Series…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Washington 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Randleman 0 0 1 4 5 - - 10 - -

NCHSAA 3-A Softball:

Eastern Alamance 2, D.H. Conley 0

Eastern Alamance(23-2) coached by Danny Way, on the way to the NCHSAA 3-A Softball Championship Series…..