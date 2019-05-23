N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent says, “Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS) is the best first baseman I’ve ever had”

The ACC Baseball Tournament hits Day Three today at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park…..Tonight we have #3 NC State vs #10 Wake Forest at 7pm…#10 Wake Forest, coached by former Greensboro Bats sales executive Tom Walter, defeated #6 Florida State, 7-4, back on Tuesday…

N.C. State has a boat-load of Guilford County players on the Wolfpack roster, with C Patrick Bailey(Wesleyan Christian Academy), first baseman Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford HS), INF J.T. Jarrett(Northern Guilford HS), P Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford HS) and P Josh Pike(Northern Guilford HS)…

Kudos to Bailey and Edwards on their recent ACC Baseball honors and some kind of praise, being heaped on the former Southern Guilford Storm first baseman Evan Edwards, who played for Coach Jeff Carter, down at Southern Guilford….

Here is the word from N.C. State baseball leader Elliott Avent, on Edwards…..

N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent saying, “Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford High School) is the best first baseman I’ve ever had”…..

CLICK HERE to catch the coach’s comments, as Coach Avent tells it like it is, when it comes to “Die-Hard” Evan Edwards….

(Great comments from the coach, and all of you Southern Guilford, N.C. State, Guilford County and local baseball fans need to check this out.)

+++++Other ACC Baseball Tournament games today, at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park+++++

#8 Clemson vs #1 Louisville at 11am

#4 Miami vs #9 Virginia at 3pm