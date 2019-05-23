Talking with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch about AEW’s “Double or Nothing”, Ric Flair, Ashley Massaro, Dalton Castle, ROH, WOS, Brad Anderson, John Hitchcock and more

With Bruce Mitchell today/Thursday at the Sheetz convenience store on Spring Garden Street, in Greensboro, N.C. and we got to talking about everything that is ‘wrestling under the planet’, including the “Best Wrestling on the Planet”, AEW’s upcoming “Double or Nothing” show this Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ric Flair’s health issues, plus the WWE, the hanging death suicide of Ashley Massaro, Dalton Castle turning on the boys at ROH Wrestling, the Revolution Wrestling Alliance show in High Point, where Brad Anderson attacked Jacob Ryan, WOS Wrestling from England, John Hitchcock and Parts Unknown Comics, still being the #1 Comic Book Store in Greensboro, N.C., and Mick Foley being in the Parts Unknown Comic Book Store Hall of Fame, and much more….

Part One with Bruce Mitchell on All Elite Wrestling’s/AEW’s Double or Nothing Show this Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ric Flair’s health issues and much more…

Part Two with Bruce Mitchell and we get into the suicide death of Ashley Massaro, Dalton Castle and his recent swerve at ROH Wrestling, and a closer look at Ring of Honor and much more…

Part Three with Bruce Mitchell we talk on WOS Wrestling, the Brad Anderson and Jacob Ryan confrontation at a recent Revolution Wrestling Alliance event in High Point, John Hitchcock and how he has maintained his status of being the #1 Comic Store operator in Greensboro and how Mick Foley made the Parts Unknown Comic Store Hall of Fame and how Mick took the Hardcore Champion’s belt, from Parts Unknown to Monday Night Raw and made history in the process…And then Mick did it again, with the 24/7 Champion’s Belt…These wrestling gems and more when you Click On Below for the video show….

