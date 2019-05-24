Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard with Greensboro Grasshoppers and Delmarva Shorebirds both winning again Tonight/Rockers and Dash come up empty on the road Tonight/FSU dumps N.C. State, 11-0/UNC comeback takes out Miami/Duke falls to Georgia Tech

Finals from the South Atlantic League, where the Greensboro Grasshoppers are still trying to gain some ground on the Delmarva Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division, but it will not happen on this night….Delmarva maintains their 3 1/2 game lead over the Hoppers, with both the Shorebirds and the Hoppers winning again tonight…

*****South Atlantic League Baseball*****

Finals:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, West Virginia Power 5

WP:Will Gardner(1-0)/SV:Yerry De Los Santos(2)/Hold:Conner Loeprich(4)/LP:David Ellington(1-2)

Ji-Hwan Bae 4-5/2 RBI/2 Runs…Rodolfo Castro 3-4/1 RBI/1 Run…LoLo Sanchez 3-5/RBI/Run…

Hoppers(33-14)

TOG-3:12/Attendance 2,272 at West Virginia

Delmarva Shorebirds 12, Lakewood BlueClaws 2

DEL(36-10)

*****Atlantic League Professional Baseball*****

New Britain Bees 5, High Point Rockers 4

Rockers(17-10)/Bees(12-13)

TOG-3:12/Attendance 2,140 at New Britain Stadium

*****Carolina League*****

Salem Red Sox 8, Winston-Salem Dash 6

WS Dash(24-23)/Salem(18-28)

TOG-3:19/Attendance 3,664 at Salem’s Haley Toyota Field

*****American Legion Baseball:*****

Post 8 Davidson County 6, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 DC8 2 0 0 4 0 0 X 6 9 1

Thomasville Locos 14, Greensboro Red Wings 12

from Twitter…

FINAL | GSO 12, Locos 14. We’ll have tomorrow and Sunday off and be back in action at Rowan on Monday.

*****Final check on the ACC Baseball Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park:*****

Florida State 11, N.C. State 0…(7 Innings)

from the ACC.com:CJ Van Eyk allowed just one hit over six innings and Florida State had 16 hits Friday night in an 11-0 victory over NC State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship.

Van Eyk (9-3) struck out 11 before J.C. Flowers worked the final inning. Flowers and Drew Mendoza each contributed three hits and three RBIs for the Seminoles (36-21).

The game was shortened to seven innings.

Final:

North Carolina 7, Miami 5

SV:Hansen Butler(High Point Christian Academy/High Point Central HS)

UNC was down 5-0 in the 3rd Inning and the Heels fought back to take the win….

TOG-3:50/Attendance 4,067 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Final:

Georgia Tech 5, Duke 4

*****ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinals set for Saturday:*****

North Carolina vs. Boston College 1pm

N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech 5pm

NCHSAA Softball:

Eastern Randolph 5, South Granville 1

Eastern Randolph defeats South Granville Two-Games-to-None, in their Best-of-Three Series, and now ER is headed to the NCHSAA 2-A State Championship Series….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Randolph 0 1 0 0 0 4 0 5 - - South Granville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - -